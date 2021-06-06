Although this week marked the last of the 2021 high school softball season, a select group of student-athletes won’t be closing the book on their campaigns just yet.
Last week, DFW Fastpitch announced the selections for its 2021 all-Metroplex team — the outlet’s annual assemblage of the season’s top performers from the area. All players named to the all-Metroplex team are eligible to participate in the All-Metroplex All-Star Game, scheduled for 5 p.m. June 15 at the Warren Sports Complex.
There figures to be plenty of local representation on hand.
One of the final four left teams remaining in the Class 6A bracket, Flower Mound had plenty on its plate all week in preparing for its first-ever trip to state. Three Lady Jaguars will have the opportunity to participate in the mid-month all-star game, with sophomore pitcher Landrie Harris and sophomore outfielder Logan Halleman named to the all-Metroplex first team and junior infielder McKenna Andrews earning a spot on the second team.
Halleman, who bats at the top of Flower Mound’s potent lineup, doubled as DFW Fastpitch’s selection for sophomore player of the year.
Other superlatives were garnered by standout players from 5-6A powerhouses Prosper and Allen. Prosper junior catcher Elizabeth Moffitt was named player of the year and junior infielder Gabby Coffey received junior player of the year honors, while Allen senior Alexis Telford was recognized as pitcher of the year.
Both sets of Lady Eagles had other student-athletes named to the all-Metroplex team. Prosper junior infielder Sydney Lewis landed on the first team and junior infielder Ayden Allen received honorable mention. Allen, meanwhile, was represented by junior infielder Sami Hood on the second team and senior outfielder Chloe Schimmel as an honorable mention.
The commendation for 5-6A didn’t stop there. McKinney Boyd, which finished fourth in the conference, landed two players on the first team following selections for senior pitcher Kinsey Kackley and freshman catcher Savanna Luther. Little Elm junior catcher Georgia Heathcock, meanwhile, cracked the second team.
District 6-6A garnered its share of all-Metroplex honors as well. In addition to the Flower Mound trio, Marcus, Hebron and Lewisville all had athletes recognized — Lewisville freshman Paislie was named to the first team, Marcus junior infielder Haidyn Sokoloski picked up a second-team spot, Lady Marauder sophomore Tori Edwards picked up an honorable mention, and Hebron freshman Lucy Crowder and senior infielder Rylee Nicholson both received honorable mentions.
At the 5A level, Frisco ISD totaled five all-Metroplex selections. Reedy sophomore Makayla Cox made the first team, Independence senior pitcher Savy Williams landed on the second team, and Memorial senior catcher Gracelyn Taylor, Centennial junior catcher Sierra Corbin and Heritage senior infielder Riley Lunsford all racked up honorable mentions.
In 10-5A, Lovejoy, Prosper Rock Hill and The Colony all qualified for the playoffs and all three had two players apiece selected for the all-Metroplex team. Fresh off a trip to the regional finals, the Lady Leopards had sophomore pitcher Jade Owens named to DFW Fastpitch’s all-Metroplex second team, while fellow sophomore Hannah Harvey earned an honorable mention. Rock Hill junior Kat Luna, fresh off a district MVP selection, earned a spot on the all-Metroplex second team, as did sophomore Jolie Malan. The Colony junior outfielder Olivia Wick was named to the first team and sophomore Madison Levsey received honorable mention.
Celina senior Grace Cantu and sophomore Kaitlyn Sailor were both named honorable mentions, Lake Dallas junior catcher Shelby Nelson was named to the first team, and Sachse’s one-two punch of junior Madison McClarity and freshman Naveah Watkins were named to the first and second team, respectively.
