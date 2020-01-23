There aren’t many high school swimming districts in the state that offer a challenge quite like 5-6A. Look no further than last year’s state meet, where Southlake Carroll captured the boys and girls 6A championships and Flower Mound notched third on the girls side.
Both programs are among the state’s elite once again and that was evident last week when squaring off at the district meet, held Jan. 17-18 at the Lewisville ISD Aquatic Center.
Although all comers spent much of the day playing catch-up to the reigning state champion Dragons, Flower Mound kicked off its postseason with a pair of second-place team finishes while the Coppell boys and Marcus girls both took home some hardware after taking third in their respective meets.
“We felt good and the team swam well. Before the meet, we talked about this being step one to state and I thought we made good step toward getting to that meet in a couple weeks,” said Anthony Arbogast, Flower Mound head coach. “… I think they definitely performed to expectations and, even in some cases, exceeded them. We didn’t rest for the meet, so we weren’t fully rested and tapered. We’ll start picking up on some of that as move forward.”
The top six finishers in each district event automatically qualified for the Region II-6A meet, set for Jan. 31-Feb. 1 back in Lewisville. All four LISD programs, plus Coppell, will have swimmers in action at regionals, including 31 total qualifications from Flower Mound, 17 from Marcus, 15 from Coppell and Hebron, and a relay from Lewisville. Making up ground on Carroll won’t come easy, however, with the Dragons accounting for 60 regional qualifying bids.
“With them in our district and region, it’s tough. They have so much talent and we know what we’re up against, but there’s talent all over the district,” Arbogast said. “We feel good when we do well within our district and think that sets us up to do well moving forward.”
The Dragons placed first in 14 of the meet’s 24 events, with the Jaguars not far behind with eight gold medals and Coppell raking in two.
Leading the charge for Flower Mound was a trio of gold medals won by junior Jacob Dix, who captured first overall in the 200-yard freestyle (1:40.73) and the 100 freestyle (46.79), as well as part of the Jaguars’ 400 freestyle relay (3:12.23) alongside senior Brady Andrews, senior Aidan Clark and sophomore Leran Chang.
The Lady Jaguars’ runner-up finish featured a pair of gold medals won by sophomore Julia Wozniak in the 200 individual medley (2:03.60) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.48). Teammate and junior Riley Edmundson emerged victorious in the 100 butterfly (58.03), while senior Maggie Gholston did the same in the 500 freestyle (4:57.55) and freshman Halina Panczyszyn turned in a successful district meet debut by winning the 100 backstroke (57.84).
“They’re excited to get back at it. It’s made them even more hungry to perform well again this year,” Arbogast said of his girls’ team, which looks to build off a third-place finish at state last year.
Pacing the medal count for Coppell was a familiar face in senior Johan Pretorius, who’s vying for his third consecutive trip to state. The Cowboys’ top swimmer remained on track after winning the 200 IM (1:56.96) and the 100 backstroke (51.73).
Marcus’ top swims came in the boys 200 medley relay, where freshman Steven Sistrunk, senior Cabot Ferguson, junior Vincent Nguyen and senior Ethan Brown took second (1:39.26), and from junior Kaylyn King, who medaled in both the 100 butterfly (59.19) and the 100 backstroke (58.59), placing third in both. Nguyen added third in the 100 fly at 52.28.
Hebron’s district slate included a third-place swim by junior Noah Kelly in the 50 freestyle (22.07), as well as bronze medals for both senior Logan Anders in the 1-meter dive (387.10) and the Hawks’ 200 freestyle relay of junior Miguel Barcellano, sophomore Tyler Davis, senior Quinten Frank and Kelly (1:31.48).
“I feel good. On our girls side, we have a really solid core there that will continue to perform well, as well as some really strong leadership at the top of our boys team with guys like Jacob Dix and Aidan Clark,” Argogast said regarding regionals. “I think we’ll continue to perform well.”
Lady Cougars crack top 3, C-FB ISD duo impress
The LISD Aquatic Center also hosted the district meet festivities in 11-5A where swimmers from The Colony, Creekview and R.L. Turner amassed medal-winning efforts to begin the postseason.
Overall, the Lady Cougars mustered a third-place finish in the team standings with 78 points to trail the top two of Colleyville Heritage (191.5) and Grapevine (96). Those two programs traded places in the boys standings, with Grapevine’s 132 points outlasting Heritage’s 104, while McKinney North (96), Newman Smith (59) and The Colony (56) rounded out the top five.
The Colony’s meet was headlined by a pair of commanding swims from senior Morgan Gullette, who cruised to victory in the 200 freestyle (1:58.53) and the 500 freestyle (5:15.92) — finishing the latter race 25 seconds ahead of second place. Gullette also swam the lead leg on the Lady Cougars’ runner-up finish in the 400 freestyle relay (4:08.51), joined by freshman Kierra Ikbal, sophomore Rylie Nash and senior Abby Perdue.
On the boys side, The Colony was paced by a first-place finish from sophomore Kaleb Ikbal in the 200 IM at 2:02.95. Ikbal medaled in all four races he competed in at the district meet.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD also had a pair of swimmers ascend to the top of the medal stand, with Turner sophomore Carlos Prud’Homme winning the 1-meter diving competition (278.5) and Creekview sophomore Anthony Paculba winning the 500 freestyle (4:53.43).
Those regional qualifiers will be in action Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Region III-5A meet at Frisco’s Bruce Eubanks Natatorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.