CARROLLTON – As the Creekview volleyball team watched RL Turner stormed out to a 10-5 lead in the first set of Tuesday’s District 9-5A match, first-year Lady Mustangs head coach Bethany Johnstone saw some old habits resurface – not good ones.
“For some reason, we don’t have confidence at the beginning of a match this year,” she said. “We wait around to see and then we decide to have it.”
But when Creekview plays with confidence, Johnstone feels that the Lady Mustangs are capable of doing great things on the court. Creekview managed to do so after the slow start on Tuesday.
Senior Holland Hickman strung together a four-point run behind the service line to swing the momentum in the favor of the Lady Mustangs. Junior Jaylin Holmes totaled six of her 10 kills in the second set, and Creekview survived a late push by Turner in the third set to earn a 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 win.
“This is the most talented group that I’ve ever had,” Johnstone said. “My big thing is wanting to bring confidence and the will to compete against tough teams, especially the teams that we have in our district. We’re still working on it but I’m proud of the way that they were able to finish it off.”
Turner (10-10 overall, 0-2 9-5A) came into Tuesday already having turned things around in a big way from a one-win season last fall. Head coach Carey Murawski said the biggest reasons behind the big turnaround are “energy” and that “the girls all get along.”
There certainly wasn’t a lack of energy for the Lady Lions in the early-going.
Senior Dylann Barnwell was a force at the net as she recorded three kills over the first 12 points of the first set to give Turner a quick 8-4 lead. The Lady Lions also capitalized on multiple hitting errors by the Lady Mustangs over that span of play.
“They knew what their roles were,” Murawski said. “They were moving. They were constantly talking to begin the match.”
In need of a spark, Hickman helped to turn things around for Creekview (8-16, 1-1). Hickman served four straight points, which included a kill and an ace. It was all Lady Mustangs from there. Creekview finished the opening set on a 17-5 run to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five match.
“Holland is a pretty good leader for us, and they look up to her,” Johnstone said. “Any time that she does well, our team turns it around.”
Creekview rolled in the second set. Holmes came out swinging. She set the tone with two kills over the first three points of the middle frame and never relented as she tallied six kills in that game alone.
“She brings a lot of power for us and a lot of effort,” Johnstone said.
The Lady Mustangs also pieced together a couple impressive rallies on defense. Senior Annette Fortuna dove head-first near the sideline to save possession after a hit on the right side by Turner senior Joslyn Olivares. Creekview senior libero Alyssa Luevanos then made a one-handed pass to keep the ball alive on the same play. Sophomore Chloe Davis spotted the ball and hit it high in the air and over the net. A point was awarded to the Lady Mustangs after the Lady Lions were called for a double violation to give Creekview a 7-3 lead.
Creekview appeared to be well on its way to earning a three-game sweep in dominating fashion. A kill by junior Makayla Funches in the third set gave the Lady Mustangs a 20-10 advantage. But mistakes began to pile up for Creekview. Turner also got two kills from Barnwell as the Lady Lions began to cut into that lead. The Lady Lions got as close as 24-22 after an ace by freshman Alondra Barcenas.
“These girls fighting tremendously this year,” Murawski said. “We’re going to keep working to make sure that we go hard from the very beginning until the end, but these girls have so much heart in them. They don’t give up. They have the heart of a lion. I know they can beat any team out there if they stick with it.”
That made for some nervous moments for Creekview, but the Lady Mustangs proceeded to finish off the sweep after the Lady Lions hit the ball out of bounds on the ensuing point.
