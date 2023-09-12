Jaylin Holmes Creekview volleyball

Creekview junior Jaylin Holmes finished with 10 kills in Tuesday’s 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 win over RL Turner.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

CARROLLTON – As the Creekview volleyball team watched RL Turner stormed out to a 10-5 lead in the first set of Tuesday’s District 9-5A match, first-year Lady Mustangs head coach Bethany Johnstone saw some old habits resurface – not good ones.

“For some reason, we don’t have confidence at the beginning of a match this year,” she said. “We wait around to see and then we decide to have it.”


