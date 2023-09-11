The first five weeks of the high school volleyball season have come and gone, with most Dallas area teams wrapping up tournament play and non-district matches last week.
That means a return to the normal Tuesday-Friday game format that will follow into district play, which for Denton County teams in districts 5-6A, 6-6A and 9-5A, got underway Friday. As the stakes heighten for teams in pursuit of both district and playoff berths, here are a few teams that could have big things on the horizon.
Coppell
After losing three all-6-6A superlative winners from last season’s 35- win team in outside hitter Skye LaMendola, libero Sabina Frosk and setter Taylor Young, and middle blocker Allie Stricker, to graduation, a young Coppell team with six sophomores and freshmen took their lumps early in the season but have worked hard to overcome a 1-6 start and is now 12-17.
Coppell has a potential district MVP candidate in senior Mira Klem, who has filled the stat sheet with 386 kills, 27 service aces, 43 blocks, 236 digs and 98 assists. If the Cowgirls want to make another push to the postseason, they will need to continue to receive strong play from senior middle blocker Daki Kahungu (124 kills). Freshman Brooke Felix has fit in nicely with Coppell, having already tallied 88 kills.
Klem dished out 345 assists last season, and there might have been some concern coming into the season at setter after losing Young to graduation. However, junior Carolina Ufret has stepped up in her first season playing varsity with 659 assists, which has allowed Klem to focus on other roles.
Hebron
Longtime Lady Hawks head coach Karin Keeney liked her team’s on-court chemistry at the beginning of team camp in July, which suggested to her that the Lady Hawks had the potential to rebound from an 11-29 record from last fall.
Keeney’s initial summation of her team was correct. With a 13-13 record, Hebron has already eclipsed its win total from all of last season.
One of the strengths for Hebron has been their depth on the front row. Setters Reagan McCullough, a junior, and Kamryn Mullican, a freshman, have provided plenty of quality sets for senior Sophie Hoke, juniors Addison Vary, Cambria Freymuth, Haley Kerstetter and Cadence McDonald, sophomore Whitney Sample and freshman Marley Rogers.
Of course, Hebron has great leadership in the back row with senior libero Kaylin Ginsburg.
Lewisville
The Farmers had a great preseason, finishing with 11 wins – two wins short of matching their win total of 13 from all of last season – and finished in second place in the Duncanville tournament. Lewisville is also in search of its first district win since 2018.
After losing Mya Black from last fall’s team to graduation, the Farmers are looking to fill the 290 kills and 47 blocks that she recorded, on her way to being named to the all-district first team. Senior middle blocker Zamirya Lyons has helped to fill that void in a big way, as she has logged a team-high 35 blocks, 130 kills, 47 digs and 17 service aces. Junior outside hitter Shannon Skinner has a team-leading 136 kills.
Lewisville has proven experience in the back row with senior Aaliyah Scott, who has 250 digs this season.
Little Elm
The Lady Lobos had just 19 wins over the previous three seasons combined but they’ve needed less than two months this season to match that win total. With a 19-6 record, Little Elm has undergone a dramatic turnaround and will carry a ton of confidence heading into the start of 5-6A play.
One of the best wins that Little Elm has recorded to put its stamp on its rise back to prominence was a 2-0 sweep of a 20-win Denton team on Aug. 29.
This turnaround has come despite Little Elm not having senior middle blocker Quinn Brignac available for at least a week earlier in the season because of an undisclosed injury. Senior Kali Liva has provided great versatility, having averaged 8.8 assists, 6.4 kills and 7.2 digs per game in the team’s five matches before Sept. 2.
RL Turner
One of the hottest teams in the Star Local Media’s coverage area heading into district play was the upstart Lady Lions.
After winning just one match all of last season, Turner came into the start of 9-5A play with a 10-8 record and a seven-match win streak. The Lady Lions last had a winning season in 2019 when they won 27 matches and finished as an area-round finalist in the playoffs.
Junior Addison Derrick and senior Dylann Barnwell have led Turner’s hitting efforts, recording a combined 138 kills.
The Colony
Kennedy Crank is back at her alma mater as The Colony’s head coach after previously serving as an assistant coach at Allen, and her Lady Cougars won four of their last seven non-district bouts after starting 4-9.
Crank will look to help guide The Colony to a second playoff appearance over the past three seasons. She is receiving great offense from senior outside hitter Josie Bishop, who is averaging five kills per game.
