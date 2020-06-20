Although the COVID-19 pandemic deprived student-athletes all across Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD a satisfactory conclusion to their respective spring seasons, several were still recognized for their work in the classroom.
The Texas High School Coaches Association recently finalized its academic all-state selections from the 2019-20 school year, and numerous athletes from Creekview, Newman Smith and R.L. Turner were honored among the state’s springtime sports.
According to the THSCA website, to be nominated for academic all-state, a student must be in good standing with his or her team, of good moral character, a senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above. Athletes selected are named to either the Elite team, first team, second team or honorable mention — earning an Elite spot requires a near-perfect score in the aforementioned criteria.
That recognition went to a pair of Creekview student-athletes, with the track team’s Lauren Pallett-Snow and the tennis team’s Aritro Ray earning Elite distinction for their academic years.
Pallett-Snow was among six Mustangs from the track team to receive an academic all-state honor. Taylor Everett was named to the firs team, Noah Werch was named to the second team, and Hector Hernandez, Blaze Ramirez and Gabriel Willis all earned honorable mention. Ramirez, Werch and Willis all earned academic all-state nods in the fall as members of Creekview’s football team.
The Mustangs’ baseball team landed three student-athletes on the academic all-state list, with honorable mentions for John Michael Gleisner, Matthew Malloy and Malachi Mendoza.
Joining Ray on the academic all-state team from Creekview tennis were Aileen Mai (first team) and Mia Caperida (second team), while golfer Brendan Stout was named honorable mention.
Newman Smith totaled 11 academic all-state selections across its springtime sports, including four from its track team and three from its soccer programs. Track athletes recognized were second-teamer Jose Caro-Hernandez and honorable mentions Kendall Broussard, James Busby and Antonio Machorro, while the Trojans’ soccer selections were Erin Chung (second team), Amber Sanchez (honorable mention) and Matthew Valtierra (honorable mention).
Senior baseball players David Allen and Kyle Porter logged second-team nods for the Trojans, while tennis player Aayuah Singh was named to the first team and golfer Seth Kee received honorable mention.
Turner, meanwhile, had a pair of softball players and one baseball player selected across its sports cancelled by the pandemic. The Lady Lions had a pair of academic all-state second-teamers in Grace Bechner and Jaden Swearingen, while Dillon Robinson represented Turner baseball with a spot on the second team.
