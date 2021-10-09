For the second time in three District 6-6A ballgames, the Hebron football team had to overcome a halftime deficit.
And just as the Hawks did in their conference opener against Plano East, they weathered a slow start Friday against longtime rival Plano to tough out a 24-21 victory at Hawk Stadium and stay unbeaten in 6-6A play at 3-0.
One week removed from racking up more than 650 yards of offense against Flower Mound, Hebron had a tougher time finding its footing on Friday with just 58 yards through two quarters. As a result, Plano led 14-7 at the half on the strength of two touchdown passes by quarterback Austin Gonzalez. He found Esteban Deras for a 6-yard score on Plano’s opening drive and countered a 1-yard touchdown run by Hebron’s Emmet Nicaud with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Cam Robertson.
The Hawks regrouped to score 17 consecutive points in the second half and build a 24-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Braxton Baker pulled Hebron even with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Takoda Bridges with 3:59 left in the third quarter and the Hawks took the lead moments later after Baker and Bridges struck once more on a 25-yard score.
Kicker Lane Haworth upped the count to 24-14 on a 47-yard field goal before Plano pulled within three points on a 16-yard touchdown from Gonzalez to running back Kameron Jones with 5:33 left in the ballgame.
The Hawks ensured that would be the last time Plano touched the ball, running out the remainder of the game clock, including a fourth-and-six conversion by Baker on a throw to Micah Greene for a 9-yard gain to seal the win.
Baker passed for 134 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Haworth tallied 61 rushing yards. Bridges caught seven balls for 53 yards and two scores.
Creekview cruises past South Hills
For the first time since November 2019, Creekview has back-to-back wins on its ledger. The Mustangs punched their 4-5A Div. II record above .500 at 2-1 following a 43-0 victory over Fort Worth South Hills on Friday.
Now 3-3 overall under first-year head coach Tony Castillo, Creekview got rolling with a 21-0 lead at halftime. Isaiah Evans punctuated the Mustangs’ opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to give way to a pair of first-half passing scores by quarterback Garrett Palacio.
The signal-caller honed in on his top target, Sean Sallis, for touchdown passes of 9 and 5 yards to stake the Mustangs to a three-score advantage at the break.
Evans helped nurse that lead to the finish line, totaling four touchdowns in the win to go along with 98 rushing yards. Palacio totaled 303 yards through the air with 146 going the way of Sallis.
Defensively, the Mustangs held South Hills to just 67 yards of offense, including just 10 passing yards in the win. The victory kept Creekview in the playoff hunt in 4-5A Div. II, currently in third place in the district.
Smith, Turner can’t keep pace
Thursday was tough sledding for Newman Smith and R.L. Turner, both of whom suffered defeats in their respective 6-5A Div. I ballgames.
The Trojans were held off the scoreboard altogether in a 43-0 loss to Woodrow Wilson, while the Lions mustered a fourth-quarter score to avert a shutout in a 41-8 setback against Bryan Adams.
Turner running back Chris Figueroa found the end zone with 57 seconds left in the ballgame on a 92-yard run, followed by a Seth Pena two-point conversion. Figueroa’s long run highlighted a night that saw the Lions total 222 yards on the ground on 5.5 yards per carry.
Moving the ball through the air was a bit tougher, as Adams held Turner to minus-7 passing yards on 1-of-6 attempts. The Cougars, by contrast, totaled 456 yards in the win, including 276 on the ground on 13.8 yards per carry.
Smith, meanwhile, never found its footing against Wilson. The Trojans were outgained 359-66 and struggled to tame the Adams rushing attack, which accounted for 250 yards on the night. Smith running back Tyrin Blanson logged 37 rushing yards and receiver Kylen Woods caught three balls for 33 yards.
