GRAND PRAIRIE – By the time the first day of the District 6-6 girls golf tournament was over, Hebron and Coppell had distanced themselves from the rest of the pack.
The defending Class 6A state champion Lady Hawks held a slim four-stroke margin over the rival Cowgirls. And while that set the stage for an epic battle between Hebron and Coppell on Day Two of the two-day tournament, the Cowgirls had a lot of breathing room to work with, and that’s because the next-closest team to Coppell – Flower Mound – sat 14 strokes behind them.
Although every team battled wind speeds that gusted more than 30 mph on Friday, both Hebron and Coppell continued to put their foot on the accelerator. In the end, it was the Lady Hawks who withstood a stiff challenge from the Cowgirls to win the 6-6A crown with scores of 312 and 300 for a two-day total of 612.
The good news for Coppell is that, like Hebron, it also qualified its entire team for the regional tournament after placing second with scores of 316 and 307 for a two-day total of 623.
Hebron’s ability to not let the wind affect their mindset is what made first-year head coach Jeff Fields the most proud about his team’s effort. And he said that it was their putting that made the difference on the second day of the tournament.
“Us and Coppell have battled all year long,” Fields said. “They have an amazing team. It’s an awesome program. I’m proud of Gary (Beyer) and his group of girls, and we’ve got our hands full at regionals. But, we just went back (Thursday) and touched on a little bit of putting and some short-game stuff. We were able to make some putts today and kind of separate when we needed to separate.”
Hebron got it done with balance. The Lady Hawks had five players post two-day scores in the 150s. Symran Shah and Estelle Seon tied for first place with a 151. Samantha Straight turned things around in a big way on the second day, shooting a 72 – the lowest score of any player during the second day of competition – to finish in a tie for fourth with a 155. Stalee Fields finished tied for seventh with a 157, while Morgan Horrell tied for ninth with a 158.
“Very impressive, especially with the wind and the conditions that we battled,” Fields said. “This is a long golf course and the cross winds are something that we have to work on. It was very difficult. And to finish with scores like that, they did a really good job of controlling the ball.”
A one-hole playoff for first was necessary, with Shah defeating Seon to earn the top overall seed from 6-6A for the regional tournament.
Coppell had three players crack the top 10.
Kristin Angosta, who transferred to Coppell from Bishop Gorman (Nev.) last year, made the all-district first team after finishing just one stroke out of the lead with a 152, good for third overall. Lauren Rios and Mia Gaboriau both landed on the second team after placing sixth and ninth, respectively, with scores of 156 and 158.
“Given the weather was abominal, with winds up to 40 miles per hour on Wednesday, and gusts up to 30 today, the girls played well,” said first-year Coppell head coach Gary Beyer. “Knowing that the teams behind us were trailing us by 15 and 20 strokes, we just need that we needed to play well, not perfect on Friday to go to regionals. The girls gave me more than that today. They need two strong days when we go to regionals, and hopefully we can go to state.”
Angosta, a TCU commit, gave Shah and Seon quite the battle and came within one shot of forcing a three-way playoff for first place.
“She’s just very even-keeled,” Beyer said of Angosta.
Plano ISD will have one representative at the Region I-6A Tournament, scheduled for April 20-21 at Tangle Ridge Golf Course. Plano senior Torri Leung had a remarkable second day on the links to earn one of two individual berths from a non-qualifying team into regionals. She carded a second-day round of 73 – second best of any player in the event – to finish tied for fourth with a 36-hole score of 155.
Earning the other individual qualifier spot for the regional tournament was Marcus senior Kamri Gabel, who rode a strong first day to finish in a tie for seventh and earn a spot on the 6-6A second team. She shot 75 on Wednesday and 82 on Friday for a two-day total of 157.
Flower Mound didn’t leave Grand Prairie empty-handed. The Lady Jaguars earned a team trophy for finishing in third place with a two-day total of 657. Sunny Nanda placed 11th with a score of 159 to lead the charge for Flower Mound.
Plano East’s Evinn Butts accounted for the top finish by the Lady Panthers, shooting a two-day total of 163 to tie for 14th.
Plano West’s Ashley Liu led the way for the Lady Wolves, finishing 16th overall with a 164.
