Trailing Hebron by one stroke in the team standings, Coppell head coach Jan Bourg liked the position that her Cowgirls were in heading into the second day of the Region 1-6A girls golf tournament.
All five golfers for the Cowgirls posted scores of 85 or better, with Chelsea Romas and Jamie Welsh, both seniors, and Mia Gaboriau, a junior, all shooting in the low-to-mid 70s – a more pleasing result for Coppell than compared to its performance at the District 6-6A tournament, where it fell behind Hebron by 13 strokes after the first day, though the Cowgirls went on to finish in second place in the team standings.
Coppell was challenged by Southlake Carroll and Hebron on the second day of the regional tournament, but the depth of the Cowgirls allowed them to quickly overtake the Lady Hawks before fending off a stiff challenge by the Dragons to capture first place in the team standings.
Coppell posted scores of 301 and 305 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, at Tangle Ridge Golf Club to accumulate a two-day total of 606, defeating runner-up Carroll (614) by eight strokes.
“We really wanted to focus on getting off to a good start, because at the district tournament, we didn’t do that,” Bourg said. “By the time that you get to day two, you’re just battling to just try to get back into it. So, we just talked, ‘Hey, let’s get off to a good start.’ We knew that we could beat both of those schools, Hebron and Southlake, because we’ve done it before. They had a little chip on their shoulders. They didn’t like getting beat by 24 strokes at districts.
“We were right there at regionals and it just gave the girls so much confidence heading into day two.”
Hebron, like Coppell, qualified its entire team for the Class 6A state tournament. The Lady Hawks shot 300 on Monday and battled through windy conditions Tuesday to finish at 316 for a total score of 616.
Romas and Welsh both shot 148 and a playoff ensued to help break the tie for third place. Romas birdied the third hole to officially earn a bronze medal. Welsh took fourth overall.
Gaboriau also had a solid two days on the links, carding scores of 76 and 78 for a two-day total of 154. Lauren Rios, a junior, shot 80 on Monday before improving by four strokes on Tuesday for an overall score of 156. Sophomore Rylie Allison had rounds of 85 and 81 to round out the efforts for the Cowgirls.
Plano East senior Meagan Winans started strong and never looked back to win the regional title and earn a berth in the state tournament. She had birdies on five of the first seven holes that she played Monday before going on to card 18-hole scores of 70 and 74 for a two-day total of 144, besting runner-up Symran Shah of Hebron (73-73, 146) by two strokes.
“She’s driven,” said John Engelking, Plano East coach. “There are no days off for her. She practices very hard, very diligently.”
Shah put together a steady performance to lead Hebron’s efforts. Estelle Seon, a junior, shot 72 and 79 for a total of 151 to finish in ninth place. Morgan Horrell carded rounds of 78 and 84 to compile a two-day total of 162. Gracie Tribolet and Samantha Straight both finished with scores of 165.
“I am very proud and excited to have this group of girls represent Hebron at the state tournament in a couple of weeks,” said Mercedes Trent, Hebron head coach. “Very few teams are still standing, and for Hebron to be one of them is a testament to the talent and hard work the girls have been putting in.”
McKinney ISD will have one representative at the state tournament. Boyd freshman Emma Thompson continued her impressive season on the links. She placed third at the District 5-6A tournament and followed it up with a fifth-place finish at the regional (71-78, 149).
Golfers will descend on Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown on May 11 for the Class 6A state tournament.
