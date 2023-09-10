Two years ago, the Creekview football team hired former Ennis offensive coordinator Tony Castillo as its next head coach. Castillo helped to engineer quite the turnaround. The Mustangs finished with six wins and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Creekview was 1-8 in the season prior to his arrival.
All of a sudden, Creekview had returned to its winning ways, dating back to the 2014 and 2015 seasons when the Mustangs won back-to-back District 11-5A titles.
Yet for as much excitement as Castillo brought to his new program, he knew that the Mustangs had to replace a large senior class that had graduated from Creekview the following spring. Among those that graduated were receivers Jordyn Crain and Sean Sallis, quarterback Garrett Palacio, running back Isaiah Evans and defensive end Darian Radford.
Creekview basically had to start from scratch in 2022, with a lot of underclassmen earning starting jobs and learning through trial and error.
Quarterback Jaiden Paige started under center as a sophomore, Paige threw for 1,250 passing yards with 10 total touchdowns, but he has since transferred to Dr. Phillips High School (Orlando, Fla.) and that means that Creekview came into this fall with its third different starting quarterback in as many seasons.
Junior De’Andre Washington and senior Jett Chaney have split reps under center, and Washington has experience at wide receiver, which is expected to be one of the Mustangs’ strengths. Juniors Isaiah Holliday, Tre Johnson and senior Gerrian Smith will help to elevate Creekview’s spread offense.
"I feel like we have the best receiving corps in the district,” Holliday said. “We've grown a lot. I think we have four of the best receivers in the district, and it's going to show this year."
Johnson, who played limited snaps in Creekview’s bi-district playoff appearance against Wichita Falls Rider in 2021, says that everyone on the team has “stepped up,” and he expects the Mustangs to be explosive on offense.
"Last year, we just had a really young team,” he said. “We didn't have that connection like any other team that we played. I feel like this year is going to be different because we all have a connection. This year, we all hang out."
Johnson, who also plays cornerback, said football wasn’t his first sport.
"I was doing karate at first and then I asked to play football,” he said. “When I got into karate, I just wanted to hurt people for some reason. When I got into football, I knew people were wearing pads and they wanted to hit me. So, I got that aggression to want to get out to hit other people.
“When I was 10, I joined a select team and all of the kids were bulked up. When I got in a game, I got hit hard. I got back up and said to myself, 'I really like this.' It felt good."
Holliday added that the Mustangs’ offensive players worked out four or five days each week during summer workouts and stayed after to work with their bond with Washington and the offensive linemen.
"We've really grown as a team,” Holliday said. “We've done a lot of team bonding and we're coming in as a team, and we're stressing that to the players, and the coaches are stressing that to us. That's the main thing right now. We're trying to build on that.
“We're watching film more serious and taking the coaches' advice more seriously. We're practicing a lot more seriously. I feel like everyone is buying into the system."
Isaiah grew up in Wichita and wrestled for Hard Knox Kids Club said that the team’s defensive players have got faster, the defensive line is better than last season and that the linebackers have grown a lot.
Although Creekview lost 43-12 to Granbury in week one and 56-14 to rival Newman Smith in week two, Johnson believes that the Mustangs can turn things around, especially with Castillo at the helm.
"Our guys have a good connection with him, a really good connection,” Johnson said. “Coach checks up on during school and would come to class and make sure that we're doing the work. He would talk to us personally. He's a really good coach."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.