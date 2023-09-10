Tre Johnson Isaiah Washington Creekview

Creekview juniors Isaiah Holliday, left, and Tre Johnson will look to help the Mustangs rebound from a 0-10 season.

 Submitted photo

Two years ago, the Creekview football team hired former Ennis offensive coordinator Tony Castillo as its next head coach. Castillo helped to engineer quite the turnaround. The Mustangs finished with six wins and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Creekview was 1-8 in the season prior to his arrival.

All of a sudden, Creekview had returned to its winning ways, dating back to the 2014 and 2015 seasons when the Mustangs won back-to-back District 11-5A titles.


