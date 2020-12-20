As the Creekview and Newman Smith football teams begin their offseasons, both programs will soon have a change in leadership at the top of their programs.
According to Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, Smith head coach Paul Ressa and Creekview head coach Jay Cline have resigned.
The two coaches have been at the helm of their respective football teams for 10-plus seasons, with Ressa leading the Trojans since 2007 and Cline doing the same with the Mustangs since 2010.
Both Creekview and Smith missed the playoffs last season. The Mustangs went just 1-8 in their first year as a Class 5A Division II team, while the Trojans posted a 5-4 record that included two wins via forfeit.
Neither team has qualified for the postseason since 2015. Ressa led Smith to four playoff appearances during his tenure, highlighted by back-to-back trips to the regional semifinals in 2009 and 2010. Cline, meanwhile, guided Creekview to three straight playoff berths from 2013-15.
The coaches' resignations now leaves R.L. Turner's Michael Farda, Jr., who just wrapped up his first season with the Lions, as the longest-tenured head football coach of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD's three 5A high schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.