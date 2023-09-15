CARROLLTON – As the Creekview football team attempted to snap a 13-game losing streak that dates back to the end of the 2021 season, third-year Mustangs head coach Tony Castillo noticed progress made by his squad coming into Thursday’s home game against Springtown.
Creekview put up 28 points the previous week in a 43-28 loss to Lake Worth. On Thursday evening, the Mustangs’ defense gave Creekview every chance to win the game. The Mustangs forced two turnovers and came up with multiple stops after the Porcupines either started a drive inside opposing territory or drove past midfield.
Yet for as well as Creekview’s defense played at times, mistakes came back to haunt the Mustangs in a 35-21 loss at Standridge Stadium. Creekview was called for 11 penalties, the biggest one on a roughing-the-kicker call on a missed field goal attempt, and also had a punt blocked as the Mustangs dropped to 0-4 with the beginning of District 3-5A Division II play looming next Friday at Lake Dallas.
“Those are little things and we’ll get those fixed,” Castillo said. “We’ve just got to be smarter on stuff like that.”
Early on, it appeared that Springtown (2-2) was going to win the ballgame in runaway fashion. After an 18-yard touchdown run by senior Drake Doggett capped off an eight-play, 61-yard drive to commence the proceedings, the Porcupines started their next drive at the Mustang 29 after an interception from senior Kamryn Cleveland. However, Creekview’s defense made a stand and trailed 7-0 after a fourth-down pass into the end zone was batted away by a Mustang defender.
The momentum temporarily shifted in Creekview’s direction.
One thing that the Mustangs have wanted more of is a big play. Creekview generated two such plays in less than a three-minute span. Junior De’Andre Richardson outran the Springtown defense for a 69-yard touchdown on the third play of the ensuing drive, and after a Porcupine punt, senior quarterback Jett Chaney connected with junior Jaden Kelley for an 80-yard touchdown pass for a 14-7 Mustangs lead with 1:22 left in the opening quarter.
“It was good to see,” Castillo said. “Our receivers do a good job of seeing the field and we saw one-on-one. I told the guys this week, ‘If we have one-on-one, it’s going to be you or the other team’s player.’ They did a good job of playing off each other and keeping the safeties away.”
Creekview appeared to have caught a break early in the second quarter when Springtown pulled a 24-yard field goal attempt wide left. However, the Porcupines were given new life after a roughing-the-kicker penalty on the Mustangs. One play later, Doggett ran in from the 4 to level the score at 14-14. Doggett added his third touchdown of the first half on a 102-yard return on a missed field goal from Creekview from 41 yards out as Springtown rallied to take a 21-14 lead.
Things didn’t get much better for Creekview.
After a personal foul penalty on the Mustangs stalled their next drive, a short punt by Creekview gave Springtown starting field position at the 34-yard line. On the next play, Porcupines senior quarterback Hudson Hulett called his own number and ran into the end zone to bump the Springtown advantage to 28-14 with 1:18 left in the first half.
Springtown had a couple of chances to go up by three scores in the second half but Creekview’s defense continued to show a lot of fight. Junior Tre’ Johnson intercepted an errant pass and returned 57 yards to reduce the deficit to 28-21 with 4:51 left in the third quarter.
“I was real proud of our defense,” Castillo said. “They came out ready to play today and they were locked in. They did a good job of keeping us in the game until we got a little rolling on the offensive side of the ball, but our defense played a heck of a game today.”
However, it took just one possession for the Porcupines to regain momentum. Springtown went with an up-tempo style of play and physical runs to go back up by two scores. The Porcupines used six plays – all runs – to take a 35-21 lead after senior Nathan Johnson bounced a run to the right and burst 21 yards to the end zone.
