De'Andre Richardson Creekview

Creekview junior De’Andre Richardson breaks a 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of Thursday’s home game against Springtown.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

CARROLLTON – As the Creekview football team attempted to snap a 13-game losing streak that dates back to the end of the 2021 season, third-year Mustangs head coach Tony Castillo noticed progress made by his squad coming into Thursday’s home game against Springtown.

Creekview put up 28 points the previous week in a 43-28 loss to Lake Worth. On Thursday evening, the Mustangs’ defense gave Creekview every chance to win the game. The Mustangs forced two turnovers and came up with multiple stops after the Porcupines either started a drive inside opposing territory or drove past midfield.


Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments