Friday marks the beginning of the District 6-6A volleyball schedule, which features a configuration of programs that have combined to win six of the past seven state championships in the UIL’s largest classification.
Flower Mound was the latest to hoist a state title and did so after taking first in 6-6A last season. The Lady Jaguars are primed a repeat run, with rivals Hebron, Marcus, Coppell and Lewisville among those hoping to stake their claim as well.
With the first set of the district schedule tipping off on Friday, here’s a look at how, at least in the eyes of one person, the 6-6A standings will shake out in the weeks to come.
1. Flower Mound
The reigning Class 6A champions have looked the part as one of the state’s elite once again, exiting the week at No. 2 in the classification on the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll. They’ve taken some bumps along the way, including losses to Plano West and Sachse, but enter district play on a roll as winners of 11 straight matches.
With juniors Kaylee Cox and Angelique Cyr firing on all cylinders, plus a stingy defense anchored by senior Sarah Martinez, Flower Mound remains the team to beat in 6-6A.
2. Hebron
All streaks come to an end, and in one fell swoop, last year not only halted Hebron’s run of three consecutive 6A state titles but marked the first time since the school’s inaugural year of varsity volleyball (2000) that the Lady Hawks failed to make it out of the first round.
Despite a rocky start, Hebron has caught fire with wins in 18 of its last 23 matches, including streaks of eight and six consecutive victories.
Led by towering senior Nnedi Okammor, making the playoffs is practically a birthright for this program, which has 18 straight appearances to its name. That streak likely isn’t in jeopardy this season, but with losses to potential bi-district opponents Trophy Club Byron Nelson and Southlake Carroll already on its ledger, a top-two seed could be vital.
3. Marcus
The Lady Marauders sprinted out of the gates to begin the season, winning 11 of their first 15 matches, highlighted by a 3-2 comeback win over rival Hebron and a top-five showing at the Allen Texas Open. The other shoe has dropped a bit since then, with a 3-5 showing at Volleypalooza landing the club at 14-10 entering Friday, but that’s partly due to an otherwise challenging non-district schedule.
Senior Camryn Upshaw and sophomore Maggie Boyd give the Lady Marauders the talent up front to swing with the heavyweights in 6-6A, and assuming an otherwise young roster continues to mature, Marcus should notch a second straight playoff berth.
4. Coppell
Impressive as Hebron’s run of playoff berths is, the Cowgirls have them beat by two years with a staggering 20 consecutive trips to the postseason. That’s right, Coppell has made the playoffs every year during the entire lifespan of every member of its roster.
The Cowgirls’ 2019 campaign has been a bit more up and down than usual, but the club impressed in finishing second overall following an out-of-state trip to Florida for the KSA Volleyball Tournament.
Coppell won’t be lacking in talent when the 6-6A pressure cooker heats up, with names like junior Madison Gilliland, senior Peyton Minyard and senior Maci Watrous bringing valuable experience to the table.
That alone should be enough to keep Coppell in the thick of the playoff hunt.
5. Lewisville
Sporting several underclassmen in first-year head coach Cara Sumpter’s lineup, Lewisville hasn’t pulled any punches in preparing for 6-6A competition with a difficult preseason schedule. Although that hasn’t translated into routine notches in the win column, Lewisville has plenty of speed and athleticism at its disposal, plus the veteran presence of senior Emerson Coburn to steer the offense.
If the Lady Farmers can harness their physical gifts, perhaps a spoiler role is in the cards, but with the top shelf of 6-6A being more solidified in their identities, cracking the top four is going to be a tall order for Lewisville.
6. Irving Nimitz, 7. Irving MacArthur, 8. Irving
Nimitz has already cracked double-digit wins on the season, buoyed by a strong showing at the Berkner Lady Ram Volleyball Festival and Duncanville Tournament of Champions, but the level of competition hasn’t been entirely consistent with what awaits in the upper echelon of 6-6A.
The Lady Vikings and their Irving ISD counterparts managed to wrest only two total sets against Lewisville ISD last season, and it figures to once again be a rugged road in one of the area’s most talented volleyball districts.
