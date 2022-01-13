It's been a baptism by fire for the Hebron boys basketball team to begin the District 6-6A portion of its schedule.
The Hawks at last came out on the other side with a victory, their first in four tries during league play, but by the narrowest of margins in a 48-47 win over Plano West.
Hebron halted a four-game losing streak with the win, including two competitive setbacks the previous week to Coppell (66-58) and Marcus (36-33), the district's co-champions from last season. The Hawks began their conference schedule on Dec. 17 with a 58-52 loss to undefeated Plano, who's ranked as the No. 21 team in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
A West team also in search of its first district victory didn't offer any sort of reprieve in another back-and-forth ballgame. The Wolves led 21-19 at halftime before Hebron responded with an 18-12 third quarter.
Alex Cotton (18 points) and Jaden Clemons (11 points) both finished in double figures for the Hawks, while Nate Mercer chipped in nine points.
Cotton led the way with 12 points the week prior on Jan. 7 in a three-point loss to Marcus. The Hawks led at the break in that contest, 21-16, before mustering just 12 points over the final two quarters in a low-scoring ballgame.
Marauders roll, maintain 2nd place
The Marcus boys basketball team took advantage of a shorthanded Lewisville squad on Tuesday and posted a 70-51 victory.
The Marauders kept pace with a closely knit top four in the 6-6A standings -- following Tuesday's round of district play, Plano remained on top at 4-0 followed by a three-way tie for second place between Marcus, Coppell and Plano East at 3-1.
Marcus leaned on the veteran play of senior Luke Smith, who erupted for 26 points in the victory. Smith was the Marauder's lone double-digit scorer in the lopsided affair with nine other players recording at least two points.
Senior John Wegendt tallied nine points, and senior Zane Hicke, freshman Jayden Ramanan and senior Cole Jarrett all scored seven in Marcus' third consecutive win.
Jaguars can't crack Plano
Flower Mound became the latest casualty in an undefeated run by Plano. The Wildcats improved to 22-0 on the year following a 50-38 home win over the Jaguars.
It took Flower Mound some time to find its footing against the Plano defense, falling back in a 28-15 halftime deficit and only managing 22 points through three quarters. The Jaguars leaned on their perimeter scoring to chip their deficit back into single digits early in the fourth quarter before Plano responded with one last run to halt any chance of a comeback.
Flower Mound was paced by a pair of 14-point performances from senior Aydan Omoyi and junior Jacob Gholston, as the team dipped to 1-3 in district play. The Jaguars found the district win column for the first time the week prior on Jan. 7 in a 49-34 win over Plano West.
Trojans slowed by White
Since resuming district play in 11-5A, W.T. White has been on a tear with recent wins over Bryan Adams and Creekview by at least 20 points. Newman Smith got caught in that buzz saw on Tuesday in a 61-30 loss.
The Trojans were competitive early on, trailing just 33-25 at halftime before being held to just five points over the final two quarters. That included a 14-0 finish by the Longhorns in the fourth quarter.
Smith failed to register a double-digit scorer against a stifling White defense with senior Devin Peters-Teague and junior Demonte Greene scoring eight points apiece in the loss.
The setback curtailed an otherwise surging run for the Trojans, who had recently strung together seven consecutive wins. The loss was the team's first in district play.
