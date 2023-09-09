Edward Griffin Coppell

Coppell junior quarterback Edward Griffin accounted for two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 21-14 win over Keller Timber Creek on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

For the second straight season, the Coppell football team is 3-0 to begin a season.

Coppell junior quarterback Edward Griffin threw for 180 yards on 12-of-16 through the air with one touchdown to lead the Cowboys to a weather-shortened 21-14 win over Keller Timber Creek on Friday from Buddy Echols Field. The game was called at halftime with the Cowboys leading by that same score.


