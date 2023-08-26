Bo Onu Hebron

Hebron junior linebacker Bo Onu had an interception return for a touchdown and a punt block return for a touchdown in Friday's 39-34 home win against Dallas Jesuit.

Hebron received contributions in all three phases, including a punt return block for a touchdown and interception return by junior linebacker Bo Onu, in a 39-34 home win over Dallas Jesuit at Brian Brazil Stadium on Friday.

Junior quarterback Patrick Crayton Jr. completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to senior Hudson Brock to open the scoring for a 7-0 Hawks (1-0) lead with 8:42 left in the first quarter.


