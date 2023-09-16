After two dominant wins to begin the season, the resolve of the Newman Smith football team was put to the test during Friday's road game against Birdville.
It was the same Birdville team that cruised to a 44-6 win in last season's game. Newman Smith avenged that setback on Friday with a 35-30 triumph on Friday, and in the process, earned a signature win in the Robert Boone era.
In a contest that featured four lead changes, Newman Smith (3-0 overall, 1-0 District 5-5A Division II) took the lead for good on a 54-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Pierson Rougeau to junior wide receiver Alex Segura with 5:51 left in the third quarter.
The big plays kept coming for the Trojans.
Newman Smith sandwiched a 60-yard touchdown run by senior Chris Hughes and a 3-yard scoring run by Rougeau around a 2-yard burst from Birdville's Mazen Eid with Rougeau's run giving the Trojans a 35-23 lead with 7:32 to go in the ballgame.
The Trojans had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Hughes and Rougeau. Hughes finished with 153 rushing yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. Rougeau scampered for 106 yards and one rushing touchdown and also threw for 179 yards and one touchdown.
Segura had a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.
Newman Smith hosts Mansfield Timberview (4-0, 2-0) next Friday in a game with big implications for both teams in the race for the conference title.
Lake Dallas explodes for 27 fourth-quarter points
After a slow start that wasn't up to the usual standard for the Falcons, Lake Dallas exploded for 27 fourth-quarter points to earn a 41-13 home win over Grand Prairie on Friday from Falcon Stadium.
Holding a 14-10 lead at the end of the third quarter, Lake Dallas (4-0 overall) senior quarterback Cade Bortnem threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to senior Keonde Henry to give the Falcons a two-possession lead.
Grand Prairie answered with a 40-yard field goal by Roberto Alvarez to reduce the Gophers' deficit to 21-13.
It was all Lake Dallas the rest of the way, as the Falcons scored 21 points over the game's next three minutes to pull away. All three touchdowns were scored by Bortnem, who had a run of 34 yards, followed by 14-yard touchdown pass to Brett Young and a 28-yarder to Henry.
Bortnem was in control all night, throwing for 454 yards on 25-of-31 through the air with five touchdown passes and also rushed for 49 yards on six carries with one score.
Henry had a monster night with 246 receiving yards on 10 catches with three touchdown receptions, while Young had eight catches for 145 yards and a pair of scores.
Lake Dallas is home to Creekview (0-4) next Friday in the District 3-5A Division II opener for both teams.
Elsewhere in the area...
*The Colony battled for three quarters, but a 14-0 fourth-quarter run by host Burleson Centennial proved to be the difference as the Titans pulled away for a 33-14 victory over the Cougars on Friday. Centennial outgained The Colony 444-225 in total yardage. Cougars junior quarterback Carson Cox completed seven passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns as The Colony dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in District 3-5A Division I.
*Mansfield Timberview started fast and never let up in a 71-7 victory against RL Turner on Friday. The Timberwolves led 50-0 at halftime and put up 655 yards of total offense, compared to just 130 yards for the Lions. Turner senior quarterback Jonathan Moreno threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jose Elisondo.
