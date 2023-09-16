Pierson Rougeau Newman Smith football

Newman Smith senior quarterback Pierson Rougeau rushed for 106 yards and added 179 passing yards with two touchdowns in Friday's 35-30 win against Birdville on Friday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

After two dominant wins to begin the season, the resolve of the Newman Smith football team was put to the test during Friday's road game against Birdville.

It was the same Birdville team that cruised to a 44-6 win in last season's game. Newman Smith avenged that setback on Friday with a 35-30 triumph on Friday, and in the process, earned a signature win in the Robert Boone era.


