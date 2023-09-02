The rushing attacks of Creekview and Newman Smith had quite the performance Friday in the battle of Carrollton ISD rivals.
The Mustangs and Trojans combined for 569 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, though it was Newman Smith that came out victorious with a 56-14 win from Standridge Stadium.
The Trojans owned a 336-233 advantage in rushing yards.
Newman Smith senior Jaden Coulter accounted for 201 total yards and three touchdowns, finishing with 116 rushing yards and two rushing scores, while also returning a kickoff 85 yards for a score.
Senior Chris Hughes went for 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Pierson Rougeau tallied 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for 115 yards on 9-of-11 through the air.
Creekview got one rushing touchdown each from juniors Dre Richardson and Tre Johnson. Richardson scampered for 54 rushing yards on nine carries, while Johnson went for 121 yards on 10 totes.
Creekview (0-2) will look to break into the win column next Friday at home against Lake Worth, while Newman Smith (2-0) is on a bye week.
RL Turner rushes for 590 yards
One week after RL Turner rushed for 400 yards in a 63-34 loss to South Garland, the Lions’ running game was at it again Thursday night. Turner finished with a whopping 590 rushing yards and both senior Edgar Castilla and junior Edgar Cantu eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a 76-19 road win over Diamond Hill-Jarvis.
Turner (1-1) attempted just two passes, but on a night in which the Lions averaged 14 yards per carry, it didn’t require much from senior quarterback Jonathan Moreno. Moreno did finish with two rushing TDs, while Castilla scampered for a team-high 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Cantu added a pair of rushing scores and 148 yards. Senior Kaiden Rosser had three rushing touchdowns and 82 yards.
Senior Zion Edley had an interception for the Lions.
Turner commences District 5-5A Division II this Friday at home against Birdville.
Offense shines again for Coppell
Forty-four seems to be the magic number for Coppell.
For the second straight week, the Cowboys put up 44 points. Junior quarterback Edward Griffin threw for 240 yards on 20-of-23 through the air with three touchdowns to pace Coppell to a 44-34 win over South Grand Prairie from the Gopher-Warrior Bowl on Friday. Griffin also had a rushing touchdown.
Coppell (2-0) raced out to a 23-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and then survived a late rally by South Grand Prairie to earn its second straight win to kick off the 2023 season.
Luca Grosoli (77 receiving yards), Baron Tipton (69) and Tucker Casano (31) each had a receiving score in the victory.
Coppell also received significant contributions from its rushing attack. The Cowboys tallied 180 rushing yards, led by 81 rushing yards and one touchdown from Xavier Mosley. O’Marion Mbakwe recorded a rushing touchdown to accompany 58 rushing yards.
Coppell will host Keller Timber Creek next Friday, followed by a District 6-6A-wide bye week on Sept. 15.
Royse City outlasts The Colony
Although the Cougars outgained the Bulldogs, 445-440, in total yardage, Royse City outscored The Colony 22-14 in the second half to pull away for a 49-35 win from Royse City ISD Stadium on Friday.
The Colony (0-2) rushed for 300 yards in the loss, led by 92 yards from Kendrick McClendon. McClendon, Carson Cox, Harold Gibson and Tyrese Rivers each had one rushing touchdown. Cox totaled 70 yards on the ground and threw for 145 yards and one passing score. Xavier Green led the Cougars in receiving as he recorded 54 yards and one touchdown.
Cox rushed for a 5-yard touchdown with 2:15 remaining in the ballgame to reduce The Colony’s deficit to 34-28. The Cougars recovered the ensuing onside kick at the Bulldogs’ 43-yard line. However, three plays later, Jeremiah Byars returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown to give Royse City a 41-28 lead.
The Colony will look to break into the win column next Friday against District 3-5A Division I rival South Hills.
Hebron loses lead in 4th quarter
After holding Wylie scoreless in the first half of Friday’s game, Hebron was unable to build on a 10-0 lead as the Pirates outscored the Hawks 14-3 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 21-16 victory.
Hebron built a 10-point halftime advantage on the power of a Maxx Malyk 28-yard field goal and a 21-yard touchdown pass from Evan Enderlin to Shelton Armour.
There were three lead changes over the game’s final 5:36.
Wylie took a 14-13 lead on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jagger Bale to Martaveion Sanders. Hebron answered with a 12-play, 91-yard drive that ended with a Malyk 26-yard field goal for a 16-14 lead. But with just 10 seconds remaining, Wylie scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard plunge by Bale.
Ayson Jones carried 28 times for 93 yards to pace Hebron’s running game. Patrick Crayton Jr. threw for 91 yards, while Enderlin finished with 72 passing yards. Armour caught three passes for 50 yards. Chase Harris had three receptions for 54 yards.
Eaton rides 27-point third quarter to derail Little Elm
For the first two quarters of play in Friday’s game, the Lobos were right there with the Eagles.
Little Elm got a 13-yard touchdown run from Jaydon Perine and field goals of 26 and 31 yards from Latrell Armstrong as the Lobos trailed 21-13 at halftime. However, Eaton recorded four rushing TDs during the third quarter en route to a 48-13 victory.
Semaj Jordan finished with 107 rushing yards for Little Elm (0-2) in the loss. Thomas Adams threw for 121 yards.
Little Elm wraps up non-district play next Friday at Prestonwood Christian Academy (1-1).
Southlake Carroll too much for Marcus
Marcus has played two of the top teams in the Dallas area in each of the first two weeks of the season.
Highland Park toppled Marcus, 56-24, in week one, and on Friday night, Southlake Carroll outscored the Marauders36-3 in the second half to earn a 57-15 win after the Dragons clung to a 21-12 halftime lead.
Junior quarterback Dane Parlin threw for 221 yards and one touchdown for Marcus (0-2) in the setback. The Marauders were held to six rushing yards. Southlake Carroll finished with 601 total yards, including 123 rushing yards apiece from senior Owen Allen and sophomore Davis Penn.
Marcus will look to give first-year Marauders head coach Mike Alexander his first win as the team’s new bench boss Thursday at Euless Trinity.
