Jaden Coulter Newman Smith

Newman Smith senior Jaden Coulter finished with 201 total yards and three touchdowns in a 56-14 win over Creekview on Friday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The rushing attacks of Creekview and Newman Smith had quite the performance Friday in the battle of Carrollton ISD rivals.

The Mustangs and Trojans combined for 569 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, though it was Newman Smith that came out victorious with a 56-14 win from Standridge Stadium.


