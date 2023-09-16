After the first two weeks of the high school football season went by without a hitch, Mother Nature intervened Friday with inclement weather forcing several games in the Dallas area to be delayed or canceled.
District 6-6A was on a district-wide bye last week, but for teams in 5-6A, conference play kicked off this past week, while 3-5A Division I and 5-5A Division II commenced the district portion of their schedules.
Let’s take a closer look at teams in my coverage area that have aspirations of making the playoffs.
Coppell
For the second season in a row, Coppell entered its bye week at 3-0. And just like last fall, the Cowboys have leaned on a quarterback-friendly style of offense and timely plays on defense. It all starts under center with junior quarterback Edward Griffin.
Griffin is in his first season as Coppell’s starting quarterback as he follows in the footsteps of alum Jack Fishpaw, who was named the district’s co-most valuable player as a senior after he helped to lead the Cowboys to nine wins and a postseason appearance. Through three games, Griffin has completed 74% of his passes for 528 yards and nine touchdowns.
Griffin has a talented cast of wide receivers in seniors Baron Tipton (five touchdowns, 188 yards), Luca Grosoli (two touchdowns, 178 yards), Tucker Casano and Ayrion Sneed.
Creekview
Looking to rebound for an 0-10 2022 season, the Mustangs have shown signs that they are headed in the right direction. Despite starting 0-3, Creekview is averaging 18 points per game and is coming off its best performance of the season. The Mustangs averaged just five points per game last fall.
In last week’s 43-28 setback to Lake Worth, Creekview got 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns from junior Dre Richardson, while its defense forced two fumbles and its special teams unit blocked two field goals. Richardson is averaging 65 rushing yards per game.
Hebron
Although Hebron missed out on a chance to start 2-0, the Hawks rebounded from a week-two 21-16 loss to Wylie – a game that Hebron led 10-0 at halftime – with a resounding performance against Northwest Eaton. Hebron was holding a 21-17 lead with 2:25 remaining in the second quarter when the remainder of the game was canceled because of lightning in the area.
Junior Patrick Crayton accounted for three touchdowns and 117 passing yards. Crayton, a dual-threat quarterback, has five touchdowns in three games, while sophomore Ayson Jones has 245 rushing yards to pace the Hawks’ ground attack. Reigning 6-6A newcomer of the year Bo Onu, a junior, has 11 tackles with two quarterback hurries.
Lewisville
After giving up just 13.3 points per game during last season’s run to the 6-6A title and first appearance in the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996, Lewisville’s defense been up to par in 2023 as the Farmers have surrendered just 9.3 points – and that includes pitching a shutout of Highland Park in the second half of a week-two matchup, a game that the Scots scored 21 first-half points.
Lewisville came into the second having to replace cornerbacks Caden Jenkins and Cameron Jenkins as well as 42 tackles for loss and eight sacks from Mason Johnson and Rendell Carter. Junior defensive end Sean Oliver, who was promoted from Lewisville’s JV1 to varsity for two playoff games, has 12 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Senior Tony-Louis Nkuba returned an interception 105 yards for a score in last week’s 36-0 victory over Mesquite as Lewisville improved to 2-1.
Offensively, senior quarterback Ethan Terrell has turned the ball loose more this season, throwing for 377 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Addison Wells, a Flower Mound transfer, has been a nice addition with two rushing touchdowns through three games.
Little Elm
The Lobos have been competitive in games but will look to fix their second-half issues heading into the start of 5-6A play. Little Elm had trailed by a combined 10 points at halftime of their first two games but was outscored 40-0 in the second half of losses to Arlington Bowie and Eaton.
Little Elm led at halftime for the first time this season last week after doubling up Prestonwood Christian 28-14. Sophomore quarterback Thomas Adams, who is the third straight quarterback in as many seasons for the Lobos, impressed with 291 passing yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide-out Kendyl Johnson is emerging as a top threat in Little Elm’s passing game. He had 186 receiving yards and two scores.
Newman Smith
After winning six games last fall for the first time since 2014, Newman Smith looks ready to build off that improvement. The Trojans took a 2-0 record into last Friday’s 5-5A Div. I opener against Birdville.
Newman Smith cruised to a 39-7 victory over Denton in week one and followed with a 56-14 rout of C-FB ISD rival Creekview in week two. The Trojans’ rushing attack has been punishing opponents with seniors Chris Hughes, Jaden Coulter and Pierson Rougeau combining for 537 yards and eight touchdowns. Rougeau has also thrown for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
RL Turner
Staying on the subject of rushing the ball, Turner’s wing-T offense has piled up the rushing yardage. The Lions are averaging a 416.7 yards per game and Turner has four players with at least 100 rushing yards, led by 298 rushing yards from senior Edgar Castilla and 208 yards and four touchdowns by junior Edgar Cantu.
Turner has scored at least 18 points in every game, including 76 in a 76-19 Week Two win over Diamond Hill-Jarvis.
Castilla has also been huge on defense for the 1-2 Lions, as Turner has forced four turnovers, including three fumble recoveries.
The Colony
After losing its first two games by a combined 17 points, The Colony had little trouble with Fort Worth South Hills in its 3-5A Division I opener. Junior quarterback Carson Cox threw for 190 yards and finished with three total touchdowns in a 48-7 win. Sophomore Kendrick McClodden recorded 99 yards rushing with two touchdowns.
The Colony’s schedule doesn’t get any easier as the Cougars face Burleson Centennial, Denton Ryan and Aledo over the next three weeks. Centennial, Ryan and Aledo combined to finish 22-3 last season with the Bearcats winning the Class 5A Division I state title. Those same three teams are 8-0 this fall.
