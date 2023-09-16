Chris Hughes Newman Smith

Newman Smith senior quarterback Pierson Rougeau has helped to lead the Trojans to a 3-0 start.

After the first two weeks of the high school football season went by without a hitch, Mother Nature intervened Friday with inclement weather forcing several games in the Dallas area to be delayed or canceled.

District 6-6A was on a district-wide bye last week, but for teams in 5-6A, conference play kicked off this past week, while 3-5A Division I and 5-5A Division II commenced the district portion of their schedules.


