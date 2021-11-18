FLOWER MOUND - The Flower Mound girls basketball team held on for a 53-47 non-district win Tuesday night, despite a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Mesquite Horn.
Flower Mound was led by Arkansas Tech commit Sarah Edmondson’s 15 points, and senior Hailey Bingham added 11 points on three 3-pointers. Juniors Maddie Cox and Abbie Boutilier had 10 each.
Senior Dalonna Choice had 10 points for Horn, and fellow senior Dasia Robinson added 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Junior Camden Hartson scored 14.
Flower Mound led 50-35 with four minutes left in the game before Horn’s full-court press forced back-to-back turnovers resulting in layups. Horn also hit their first 3-point shots of the game in the final four minutes, pulling all the way back to within 52-45.
Flower Mound head coach Sherika Nelson wasn’t too concerned, noting that her team played well “for three-and-a-half quarters” on Tuesday night.
“Horn is a really good team – we knew they were going to go on a run,” Nelson said. “It just happened to come at the end of the game. But I think we were solid throughout the night. We’ve got to hit more free throws and we’ve got to rebound better, but I liked the way we played tonight.”
Leading by seven at halftime, 26-19, Flower Mound kept Horn at arm’s length for the majority of the second half until Horn’s late-game run. Led by Choice, Horn did cut the lead to three at 30-27 before a run by Flower Mound pushed the score to 39-29 by the end of the third quarter.
Flower Mound employed a 1-3-1 zone defense, anchored by the 6-foot-9 Boutilier in the middle, which forced Horn into an abysmal 3-point shooting night. Choice enjoyed some success attacking the middle off the dribble, and sophomore Taylor Jones was a factor on the offensive boards, but in general, the zone stymied Horn. Boutlier’s length, specifically, deterred a lot of close-range shots.
“They’re really tall and long, and they forced us into some long shots,” said Whitney Long, Horn head coach.
Flower Mound used Tuesday’s win to build off an unbeaten performance the week prior at the Northside ISD Tournament in San Antonio. The Lady Jaguars went 4-0 at the event, defeating San Antonio Wagner in the championship game, 53-47.
C-FB duo find win column
After an up-and-down showing at the Mavs Fall Classic, the Newman Smith girls got back on track after outlasting Trinity in a closely contested ballgame, 51-45, on Tuesday.
Just one point separated the two at halftime, with Trinity leading 24-23 before Smith used a 16-4 third quarter to gain separation. What was an 11-point lead entering the fourth quarter at 39-28 was whittled down to 47-45 late in the ballgame before Smith pulled away with four consecutive points in the closing moments.
The Lady Trojans were paced down low by Jaida Shipp, who poured in 22 points to lead all scorers. Rakiyah Robertson also finished in double figures for Smith with 11 points, while Caylynn Wisner and Aniyah Kidane added seven apiece.
Creekview, meanwhile, used a strong third quarter of its own to fuel a 41-32 victory over Keller Central on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs held a 19-15 lead at the half before blowing the contest open in the second half to build a 36-25 lead through three quarters.
Tieasia Todd was Creekview’s lone double-digit scorer with 11 points, aided by eight points from McKenzie Davis and seven points from Cennedi Adams.
Lady Farmers fall back early vs. Braswell
Fresh off its first win under new head coach Catherine Williams, Lewisville was tripped up on Tuesday by a hot start for Denton Braswell in a 53-34 road loss.
The Lady Farmers faced an uphill climb early on against the Lady Bengals, who opened up a 21-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back. It took Lewisville one half to find its footing, limited to just 11 points in the first half before scoring 23 over the final two quarters.
Mya Dotson and Maria Rush were the lone Lady Farmers to score more than two points in the setback, with Dotson notching 13 points and Rush adding seven.
Hebron sophomores lead the way
The Hebron girls had their hands full against a deep McKinney squad on Tuesday, but the Lady Hawks used a combined 31 points from their two returning sophomore starters, Jordan Thomas and Paris Bradley, to spell the difference.
Thomas led all scorers with 18 and Bradley chipped in 13 as Hebron held off McKinney late for a 52-46 victory.
The Lady Hawks and Lionettes were tied at 24-24 through one half with Hebron nudging ahead 40-37 through three frames. Zee Bryant complemented Thomas and Bradley with 10 points in the win, as the Lady Hawks picked up their fourth victory in five games.
-Matt Welch contributed to this story
