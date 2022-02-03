Lewisville ISD enjoyed quite the year on the football field, qualifying all four of their Class 6A high schools for the playoffs out of District 6-6A with Lewisville advancing all the way to the regional semifinals.
Fittingly enough, all four programs are sending a litany of student-athletes to the college level -- a dream several student-athletes realized on Wednesday during National Signing Day. Flower Mound and Hebron both conducted ceremonies during the day, while Lewisville and Marcus postponed theirs due to impending inclement weather.
Hebron, fresh off qualifying for the playoffs for the sixth time in seven years, recognized the achievements of seven student-athletes bound for the collegiate gridiron on Wednesday. Hawks headed to the next level include seniors Cobye Baldwin (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Carter Brock (Southern Nazarene), Jacob Buniff (Hendrix College), Elijah Hellwig (Evangel), Matt Howard (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Ian Langford (Texas A&M-Commerce) and Fred Ware (Washington University in St. Louis).
All seven were instrumental in Hebron's third-place finish in District 6-6A and return to the bi-district playoffs.
"We're excited for these guys and their families," said Brian Brazil, Hebron head coach, while addressing the crowd during Wednesday's ceremony. "This is one of those times you'll always remember. You start thinking about big decisions in your life and this is one of those decisions that puts you on the path to the rest of your lives."
Joining the Hawks in the postseason last fall was Flower Mound, which qualified for the playoffs for just the seventh time in program history. The Jaguars did so on the strength of a 4-3 finish in district play, good for fourth overall, and four players who played key roles in that effort were recognized on Wednesday.
Senior Christian Claterbaugh signed with Oklahoma Baptist, senior Preston Lewis inked with Southwestern Assemblies of God, senior Dylan Tighe is headed to Will Jewel and senior Reagan Tubbs, the district's special teams player of the year, will kick for Air Force.
Although Lewisville will wait until the weather subsides to conduct its signing ceremony, two standouts from its regional semifinalist football team put pen to paper and signed letters of intent on Wednesday. Senior Cole Irick is headed to Texas Wesleyan and senior Tahj Martin will play for Grambling State.
Ditto for district champion Marcus, which will send five more football standouts to the college level: seniors Bryson Barber (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Bennett Castleberry (Blinn College), Nico Espinoza (Texas Wesleyan), Connor Vaughn (Tulsa) and Sam Wisener (Henderson State).
The Marauders' football signees were all featured throughout another productive fall, where Marcus amassed an 8-3 record and captured a district championship for the third consecutive year.
Marcus senior Paige Hildebrand, a setter for the Lady Marauders' district champion volleyball team, also put pen to paper on Wednesday and finalized a commitment to play for Hill College.
Over in Carrollton, Newman Smith recognized the achievements of three student-athletes who will continue their football careers into college, including the familiar quarterback-receiver combo of seniors Alejandro Diaz and Kylen Woods. Diaz will head to Lyon College and Woods will ply his craft at Northern Colorado.
Senior Jayvion Coulter, a standout on the defensive side of the ball, will next suit up for Hendrix College.
That trio helped guide Smith to a 5-5 record (4-4 in 6-5A Division I) in 2021, its first year under head coach Robert Boone.
