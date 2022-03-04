HASLET -- After being held without a hit Thursday morning against Mansfield Lake Ridge, the Hebron softball team rebounded quickly later that afternoon against Allen.
Sophomore Lucy Crowder belted a first-inning RBI single that fell just in front of the Lady Eagles' outfield, scoring the first of six unanswered runs by Hebron en route to an 8-2 victory from V.R. Eaton High School, one of six sites hosting the annual Turf Wars tournament.
Hebron scored six runs between the first and second innings, swiftly countering a 1-0 start for Allen following a first-inning sacrifice bunt by senior Brooklyn Purtell to score senior Brynn Burchfield.
The Lady Eagles didn't again find the scoreboard until the top of the fourth inning, but the damage had been done with Hebron opening up a 6-1 lead. Not long after Crowder's RBI single, courtesy runner Kendall May put the Lady Hawks in front at 2-1 on a passed ball in the bottom of the first inning.
One frame later, Hebron struck for four more runs, including RBI singles by Allie Lovett, Zoe Bowen and Reagan White.
The rest was left in the hands of Crowder, who surrendered just two unearned runs and five hits over seven innings pitched, striking out six batters in the process.
It was a welcome resurgence for a Hebron squad bested earlier that day by Lake Ridge, 3-1. That loss snapped a run of four straight wins by the Lady Hawks, including three shutout victories over Magnolia (1-0), Del Valle (7-0) and Wylie East (8-0).
Lewisville pitcher throws perfect game
Sophomore Dominique Vargas was locked in from the start Thursday morning against Keller Fossil Ridge.
She recorded seven strikeouts during her first trip through the Lady Panthers' batting order, setting the table for a perfect game thrown in a 16-0 victory from Justin Northwest High School in the Lady Farmers' first game at Turf Wars.
Vargas did her damage across four innings, logging nine total strikeouts opposite 12 batters faced. The Lewisville defense took care of the other three Fossil Ridge batters, holding the Lady Panthers off the bases altogether.
Vargas had plenty of run support, as the Lady Farmers erupted for a season-high 16 runs scored. Sophomore Hannah Briscoe ripped a three-run triple in the second inning, while freshman Kianne Curtin had a pair of RBIs in the win and senior Jadyn Grandison logged two hits.
The Lady Farmers looked to carry that offense over that same morning on the second half of a back-to-back against regional finalist Prosper, striking for a 2-0 lead behind some early offense from sophomore Paislie Allen, senior Rikki Murray and junior Rylee Brice.
But the Lady Eagles clamped down from there to edge Lewisville for a 3-2 victory, scoring the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Vargas was strong once again in the circle, limiting a high-powered Prosper lineup to just five hits in the loss. At the plate, Grandison continued to produce with two more hits for the Lady Farmers.
Lady Jags, Lady M's on collision course
The annual Mound Showdown seldom lacks for fireworks on the softball diamond, and that's exactly how the Flower Mound and Marcus will break in the 6-6A portion of their schedules on Tuesday.
The two rivals will convene on the Lady Marauders' home diamond for a 7:15 p.m. start in the first of two meetings between teams who finished in the top two spots in the district standings last season.
Flower Mound went to parlay a 6-6A championship into its deepest playoff run ever, culminating in a state semifinal appearance, and the Lady Jaguars haven't taken their foot off the gas to begin this season. Flower Mound entered its three-day run through the Sienna Round Robin surging at 9-1 overall and added to that record Thursday with convincing wins over Friendswood (5-0) and Travis (11-6).
Marcus, meanwhile, has been plenty productive at 7-3 entering its host tournament on Thursday. The Lady Marauders opened the day with a 2-1 victory over Mansfield, a verdict that came two days after pulling away late to top The Colony, 9-3.
The Lady Marauders scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning against the Lady Cougars, courtesy of back-to-back bases-loaded walks drawn by juniors Alea Deserrano and Kelsey Jones, followed by a two-run single by junior Isa Alejandro.
Creekview setting the tone in 11-5A
After capturing a district championship last season, Creekview softball has begun its title defense with a bang. The Lady Mustangs improved to 3-0 in 11-5A play following Tuesday's 15-0 shutout of Hillcrest -- their third win by at least 10 runs in as many conference games.
That includes a 20-1 shelling of rival Newman Smith on Feb. 25 in a contest that was run-ruled after just three innings. Creekview had four different players knock in at least three runs in the win, led by a five-RBI gem from freshman Kenzie Martin. Junior Samyrah Sanders, freshman Kaelani Rogers and sophomore Lynnette Hernandez all logged three RBIs apiece.
Against Hillcrest, only two-and-a-half innings were required for Creekview to find the win column. Sealing the game with a 12-run second inning, the Lady Mustangs got big games from Rogers (2-of-2, triple, three-run home run, four RBIs) and junior Jada Lynn King (3-of-3, three runs, four RBIs) to stay unbeaten in district play.
