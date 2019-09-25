COPPELL — It’s tough to garner a share of the spotlight when sharing a district with a reigning state champion, but the Marcus volleyball team is making a pretty compelling case early into District 6-6A action.
The Lady Marauders improved to 4-0 in conference play on Tuesday following a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-19, 25-23) at Coppell. Marcus’ unblemished district mark keeps it tied atop the standings with aforementioned defending Class 6A queenpin Flower Mound, although unlike the Lady Jaguars, the Lady Marauders are yet to drop a set in league action.
“Marcus hasn’t been a powerhouse since around 2010. Last year, we had 10 seniors and the thought was that we had graduated our whole team, but they forgot that our [junior varsity] only lost one game last year,” said Danielle Barker, Marcus head coach. “They’ve brought that success with them and I hope people are starting to take us a bit more seriously.”
Tuesday was the Lady Marauders’ second road sweep over a former 6-6A playoff team — one that required channeling a bit of resilience late in order to secure the three-set decision. After distancing from the Cowgirls late over each of the first two sets, Marcus found itself playing catch-up for the first time all evening during a third set largely dictated by the home side.
Behind sophomore Haley Holz and junior Madison Gilliland, Coppell’s offense roared to life to help build a lead as large as 20-15 before Marcus staged its comeback. With Maggie Boyd behind the service line, the Lady Marauders chipped away with five unanswered points to knot the contest and set the stage for a back-and-forth between the top two hitters on the floor.
Neither side was bashful in its offensive approach late, with Coppell setting Gilliland every chance it could and Marcus doing the same with Paige Hunden. The two combined for 13 kills in the third set and accounted for eight of the match’s final nine points, but it was Hunden who at last secured the upper hand with five kills during that homestretch, including the match winner.
“Paige had a really great night. I think she was hitting almost .300,” Barker said. “She did really well, especially against Madison. Madison’s incredible and she was pretty much our scouting report — find Madison and stop her. I think our girls did a really good job of adjusting, especially in that third set when [Coppell] changed a lot up.
“We were lucky that we could rely on Paige, no matter what the pass looked like, to find a way.”
“We didn’t pass particularly well tonight, and even we did, we just weren’t able to execute offensively,” added Julie Price, Coppell head coach. “Defensively, I thought we did some really good things and had some really good rallies, but you’ve got to finish those.”
Rallies were in abundance in Tuesday’s showdown, with the back-and-forth action between the Cowgirls and Lady Marauders chalked in impressive defensive saves and energetic plays that typify one of the area’s premier volleyball districts.
“The rallies were fun, and regardless of the outcome of the game, that’s what you want to see,” Price said. “You want to see your kids continue to fight and compete, and we did that. It just didn’t work out our way tonight.”
Part of that stemmed from troubles handling a deep, versatile cast of Marcus hitters. Although it was Hunden who took center stage late, the Lady Marauders spread the ball around a bunch on Tuesday. Six different Marcus players accounted for at least one kill in both the second and third sets, led by Hunden’s 12 kills. She got help from Camryn Upshaw (10) and Boyd (nine), while Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and Alexandra Warren put their size to use with numerous blocks at the net.
“We have so much depth in the front and back rows. I have kids sitting on my bench that could and should be starting,” Barker said. “I have 17 starters on my team and it sucks that I can only put in six at a time. I’ve told them this is by far the deepest, most talented team that I’ve had at Marcus. They have so much potential.”
Coppell was paced by 11 kills from Gilliland and seven from freshman Reagan Engler, who posted four in the night’s first set. The Cowgirls, now 2-2 in district play, look to right the ship at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the road against Irving MacArthur.
Marcus welcomes Irving Nimitz at 5:30 p.m. Friday in its final tune-up before Tuesday’ high-profile home bout with Flower Mound.
Flower Mound bests Hebron; The Colony bounce back
The build to next week's volleyball installment of the Mound Showdown intensified on Tuesday after both Marcus and Flower Mound picked up wins over a pair of 6-6A playoff programs. While the Lady Marauders took care of Coppell, the Lady Jaguars fashioned a 3-0 sweep of their own in besting Hebron in straight sets (25-19, 25-12, 25-14).
The victory marked Flower Mound’s 17th straight and its sixth sweep in its last seven matches.
Matching Marcus as 6-6A’s lone unbeaten teams, the Lady Jaguars entered the week ranked No. 2 in Class 6A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association — trailing only Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
Hebron, meanwhile, dipped to 2-2 in district play after alternating wins and losses over its first four matches. Juggling victories over Irving and Lewisville opposite setbacks to Marcus and Flower Mound, the Lady Hawks have two matches against Irving ISD schools (6:30 p.m. Friday against Nimitz and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against MacArthur) before squaring off against Coppell on Oct. 4 in a matchup that could carry playoff seeding ramifications.
Lewisville, meanwhile, picked up its first district victory after taking down Irving to snap a three-match skid in 6-6A play thanks to a front-loaded schedule of matchups against Marcus, Coppell and Hebron.
Over in 8-5A, The Colony improved to 2-2 in conference action following a 3-0 sweep of Denton Ryan (26-24, 25-14, 25-23). The Lady Cougars looked no worse for the wear despite falling short of upsetting defending district champion Denton on Friday, dropping a 3-2 decision in that bout (25-8, 24-26, 29-27, 23-25, 15-6).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.