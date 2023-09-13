Flower Mound and Marcus reunited on the volleyball court on Tuesday night for the first of two regular-season meetings in the Mound Showdown.
It was all Lady Jaguars, who cruised to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-20 win over their crosstown rival, as Flower Mound earned its 12th consecutive match to improve to 20-5 and 2-0 in District 6-6A. The Lady Jaguars haven’t lost since Aug. 19.
After cruising to double-digit wins in each of the first two sets, Flower Mound had a battle on its hands in the third set. Marcus attempted to force a fourth set but Flower Mound found a way to pull away at the end. Senior Akunna Cos-Okpalla finished with 10 kills and five digs, while senior Isabel Rueda tallied 14 digs to pace Marcus’(6-14, 0-2) defense.
Flower Mound recently competed at a tournament in Orlando, Fla., finishing with a perfect 7-0 and lost just one set. The Lady Jaguars earned a pair of two-game sweeps of Argyle to conclude the tournament while also earning wins over Friendswood, Owasso (Okla.), Alexandria City (Va.), Tulsa Union (Okla.) and Grapevine.
Elsewhere in the area …
*A year after winning just one district match, it took Lake Dallas just two bouts to match that win total. The Lady Falcons started with a thrilling win in the first set before cruising to a 27-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19 win over Denton Ryan. Lake Dallas improved to 14-13 overall, 1-1 in District 7-5A. Senior Reagan Hamm recorded the volleyball version of a triple-double with 22 digs, 17 kills and 12 assists. Senior Haley Beggs totaled 12 kills, eight digs and three assists. Senior setter Delaney Fincher dished out 29 assists.
*Coppell snapped a four-match losing streak Tuesday with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-15 win over Lewisville to earn its first 6-6A win of 2023. Cowgirls senior Mira Klem had a monster all-around effort with 17 kills, two blocks and 12 digs. Junior setter Carolina Ufret dished out 39 assists. Juniors Shannon Skinner and Elise Bailey each had five kills for Lewisville. Senior Aaliyah Scott recorded 13 digs.
*Hebron suffered its first 6-6A loss in a 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 loss to Plano East. The Lady Hawks dropped to 14-14, 1-1. Lady Panthers senior Lauryn Lambert tallied a team-high 18 kills in the victory.
*Defending Class 5A state runner-up Frisco Reedy proved too much for The Colony in a 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 win on Tuesday. Grace Irwin recorded 14 assists and four blocks. Josie Bishop tallied eight kills and 12 digs in the loss. Amaya Jones contributed seven kills, while Jaden Jackson had seven blocks to pace The Colony’s defensive efforts. Cheyanne Brundridge recorded 10 digs. The Lady Cougars fell to 1-1 in 9-5A.
*Little Elm dropped to 0-2 in District 5-6A following a 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18 loss to Denton Guyer.
