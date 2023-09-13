Breanna Watson Flower Mound

Flower Mound senior Brianna Watson, pictured in previous action, helped to lead the Lady Jaguars to a 3-0 win over Marcus on Tuesday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Flower Mound and Marcus reunited on the volleyball court on Tuesday night for the first of two regular-season meetings in the Mound Showdown.

It was all Lady Jaguars, who cruised to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-20 win over their crosstown rival, as Flower Mound earned its 12th consecutive match to improve to 20-5 and 2-0 in District 6-6A. The Lady Jaguars haven’t lost since Aug. 19.


