For the second straight season, the Coppell football team is 3-0 to begin a season.
Coppell junior quarterback Edward Griffin threw for 180 yards on 12-of-16 through the air with one touchdown to lead the Cowboys to a weather-shortened 21-14 win over Keller Timber Creek on Friday from Buddy Echols Field. The game was called at halftime with the Cowboys leading by that same score.
It was a fast start for Coppell. O’Marion Mbakwe scampered into the end zone on a nine-yard rushing touchdown on the first drive of the ballgame to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead.
After Timber Creek answered with an Anderson Lewis pass to Chukwudozie Ezukanma, Griffin ran in from the 1-yard line to regain the lead for Coppell at 14-7 with 9:16 remaining in the second quarter.
Timber Creek tied the score at 14 with a 34-yard touchdown run by AJ Parks just less than five minutes later.
Coppell went ahead for good after a 26-yard touchdown pass from Griffin to senior wide receiver Luca Grosoli for a 21-14 lead with 24 seconds remaining in the first half. Grosoli had three pass receptions for 58 yards. Senior Baron Tipton caught three balls for 61 yards. Tucker Casano finished with 49 yards on five catches.
Coppell travels to Clark Stadium on Sept. 22 for its District 6-6A opener against Plano West.
Lake Dallas dominates Princeton
It was another dominating performance for Lake Dallas in a 38-0 weather-shortened home win over Princeton on Friday from Falcon Stadium as the Falcons improved to 3-0. The game was called at the half with Lake Dallas leading by that same score.
Lake Dallas owned a significant advantage in offense, out-gaining the Panthers 250-50 in total yards. The Falcons allowed just three first downs and forced three turnovers. It was the first shutout recorded this season by Lake Dallas, which has allowed just 10 points over its first three games.
The Falcons needed just 13 seconds to get on the scoreboard. Lake Dallas executed a double pass from Cade Bortnem to Jack Bryant, who then found Sam McAfee for a 28-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 Lake Dallas lead.
Bortnem also had a touchdown pass, completing 6-of-7 for 90 yards. Brett Young hauled in two passes for 61 yards with one score. Dylan Brauchle rushed for 84 yards and a 77-yard touchdown run on three carries.
Lake Dallas concludes non-district play next Friday at home against Grand Prairie.
Elsewhere in the area…
*The Colony cruised past Fort Worth South Hills, 49-7, during Friday’s District 3-5A Division II opener to earn its first win and improve to 1-2.
*Creekview (0-3) put together its best performance of the season in a 43-28 loss to Lake Worth at Standridge Stadium on Friday. Junior Dre Richardson led the Mustangs’ rushing attack with 89 yards on 11 carries. Junior Aiden Schiebe averaged 11.7 yards per tote, going for 35 rushing yards on three totes. Junior Sourjodipto Das scampered for 31 yards on five carries.
*RL Turner (1-2) was unable to overcome a 27-point first quarter for Birdville in a 48-18 loss Thursday. The Lions’ ground game put forth another strong effort, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and finished with 260 rushing yards. Senior Kaiden Rosser went for 112 yards on 12 carries. Junior Johann Castano rushed for a 12-yard touchdown on his lone carry of the game. Senior quarterback Jonathan Moreno had two rushing touchdowns and 27 rushing yards.
