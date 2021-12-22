As the boys and girls basketball teams in 6-6A gear up for this week’s round of holiday tournaments, all eight high schools have already dipped their toes into district play.
Girls teams have three conference ballgames under their belts, while the boys have only played their district openers.
The early returns have fallen in line with the results from the preseason with teams like the Plano East and Coppell girls building off their productive non-district play.
The Lady Panthers and Cowgirls are the two lone remaining unbeatens in the district, including a perfect 20-0 mark for Coppell.
One of just two undefeated teams ranked in the Class 6A top 25 by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, the Cowgirls haven’t missed a beat against 6-6A. Coppell put the district on notice after topping Plano on the road, 60-48, and followed that up with a pair of lopsided victories over Plano West (73-39) and Marcus (57-34).
Across the Cowgirls’ 20 wins, they’ve posted an average margin of victory of 24.9 points. Senior India Howard and junior Julianna LaMendola have taken turns pacing the defensive-minded squad.
It’s not far off from the pace being set by the reigning district champion Lady Panthers, who entered the week at 15-1 and winners of 10 straight since a 38-36 loss to national No. 1 DeSoto on Nov. 13.
Despite starting point guard and senior Kayla Cooper being sidelined by a knee injury, the Lady Panthers have maintained their defensive tenacity in holding their first three district opponents to 29.3 points per game.
Seniors Donavia Hall and Ada Anamekwe have led the way as East preps for a challenging stretch to begin the new year. They’ll resume district play Jan. 4 at home against Flower Mound, followed by a road meeting at Plano on Jan. 7 and a home outing Jan. 11 against Coppell.
Both Flower Mound and Plano are knotted at 2-1 and tied for third place. Led by junior Salese Blow, the Lady Wildcats rebounded from their district-opening loss to Coppell by handling Marcus (66-40) and Hebron (55-35), while the Lady Jaguars have sandwiched rivalry wins over Marcus (53-24) and Lewisville (55-36) with a 49-43 loss to Hebron.
Those same Lady Hawks, an area playoff qualifier last season, and Plano West will look to right the ship after 1-2 starts to district play, as will Lewisville and Marcus at 0-3.
On the boys side, Plano ISD enjoyed a productive start to its 6-6A schedule — Plano remained unbeaten on the year at 15-0 after outlasting Hebron on the road, 58-52, and East doubled up rival West, 72-36.
The Panthers spread the wealth against their crosstown rivals, led by 12 points from senior Brandon Hardison and sophomore Jordan Mizell, continuing their best-ever start under head coach Matt Wester. East’s bounce-back performance came on the heels of its first loss of the season, a 68-58 setback to Frenship. The Panthers had won their previous 14 games.
Plano, meanwhile, used a strong fourth quarter to get the better of Hebron. Head coach Dean Christian credited the play of junior Kaden Stuckey, who went 10-of-11 on free throws, for helping solidify a victory to open district play.
Plano and East, along with Coppell and Lewisville, opened 6-6A on a winning note. In a meeting of last season’s co-district champions, Coppell pulled away from Marcus for a 60-51 victory and Lewisville got the better of Flower Mound, 46-38.
The Farmers leaned on 16 points from sophomore Landon Brown and built a 29-14 halftime lead on the Jaguars, despite some hot shooting from the perimeter by the Flower Mound senior duo of Drew Elliott and Jackson Rankin.
Coppell, meanwhile, benefited from 16 points from Arhan Lapsiwala to complement a combined 32 points from seniors Ryan Agarwal and Naz Brown to withstand a 24-point effort by Marcus senior Luke Smith.
