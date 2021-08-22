It was Lancaster and everybody else in 6-5A Division I last season.
Forecasts of the Tigers’ potential domination of their district came to fruition as Lancaster cruised to a 7-0 finish in league play by a combined margin of 497-23 — good for an average margin of victory of 67.7 points.
The Tigers will be young this season with just seven returning starters and have a new head coach in former Duncanville assistant Leon Paul, but their stranglehold on 6-5A Div. I shouldn’t loosen any.
The remainder of the district’s playoff picture featured a trio of Dallas ISD programs with Woodrow Wilson, Bryan Adams and WT White all qualifying. Those three programs are all projected to return 15 starters each this season.
Time will tell if the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD duo of Newman Smith and RL Turner are able to wedge their way into that conversation. The Trojans finished in a fifth-place tie with Molina last season and are under new leadership this fall with former McKinney offensive coordinator Robert Boone hired as head coach, while Turner, which finished seventh in the district, hopes a more traditional offseason leads to brighter pastures in head coach Michael Farda’s second year at the helm.
The Top Five: Which Games to Watch this Year
Lancaster vs. Port Arthur Memorial
Aug. 27: The Tigers open with a neutral site contest at Prairie View A&M University in a meeting of teams ranked in the state’s top 20 to begin the season. Memorial is looking to build off a district title run and has a chance to make an early statement against one of the area’s elite at the 5A level. It’ll not only be the first look at the Tigers under new head coach Leon Paul but one of the only occasions in the regular season when Lancaster may play a competitive ballgame.
Creekview at Smith
Sept. 2: Standridge Stadium welcomes the latest installment in the rivalry between the Trojans and Mustangs — although the two are competing in separate classifications and districts, the decision was made by both programs to continue their rivalry as part of each school’s preseason schedule. Smith prevailed for a 14-7 victory last season and this year’s meeting marks the Trojans’ dress rehearsal before embarking on an eight-game district schedule.
Turner at Smith
Oct. 1: The year’s final meeting on the gridiron between C-FB ISD programs kicks off October. Despite not being far removed from a spirited pair of meetings between these two — a 22-18 Turner win in 2016 and a 40-30 Smith win in 2017 — recent history leans in the Trojans’ favor. Having won four in a row over Turner, the Trojans hope a fifth will improve their outlook for a potential return to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Lions have a chance at a signature win under second-year head coach Michael Farda.
Wilson at Adams
Oct. 14: Although Adams finished behind Wilson in the district standings, the Cougars mustered some bragging rights after a 16-14 victory over the Wildcats last season. That win snapped a four-year skid for Adams against Wilson and there should be plenty of familiarity between these two when they meet in October later this fall. Although Lancaster is projected to finish atop the district, keep an eye on this meeting as one of the higher-profile DISD matchups on the league schedule.
Smith at White
Oct. 22: This game was part of a debilitating stretch to close out the Trojans’ season where Smith’s final three games were all decided by forfeit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. White was awarded a win, which loomed large in a playoff picture that saw the Trojans finish just one game behind fourth-place Bryan Adams. An experienced Smith team should be well up to speed under Boone for a late-season game that could weigh heavily on the league’s postseason equation.
