Grapevine ran the table in 4-5A Division II last season on its way to capturing the district crown, leading to a playoff run for the Mustangs that lasted three rounds deep.
Senior running back Caleb Texada (1,179 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns last season) should be a candidate for district MVP.
Southwest is expected to challenge for the top spot in the district standings. The only district loss that the Raiders suffered last season was a 34-27 setback to the Mustangs. Much of the offensive production from 2020 has moved on, so expect Southwest to lean heavily on a sophomore class to fill the gaps.
North Side has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1936-37, but making the postseason will be quite the challenge as a strong senior class has graduated.
Polytechnic was one of the surprise teams in Fort Worth ISD in 2020, making its first playoff appearance since 2009 and just the fifth in program history. But the Parrots will be under the direction of a new head coach this season after Jeff Green accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at Crowley.
South Hills returns a hard-nosed runner in senior running back Christopher Clayton (1,056 yards, 12 touchdowns last season).
Creekview has a new head coach. Former Ennis offensive coordinator Tony Castillo takes over as head coach of the Mustangs. Castillo said that a change to the spread will help Creekview’s offense.
The Top Five: Which Games to Watch this Year
Creekview at Western Hills
Aug. 28: The Tony Castillo era at Creekview kicks off Aug. 28 with a Saturday morning matinee at Western Hills. Castillo served two different stints as the offensive coordinator at Ennis, including winning the Class 5A Division II state title in 2014. Fresh off a playoff appearance, Western Hills returns 16 starters from a squad that posted a 4-6 overall record last season and qualified for the bi-district round of the playoffs.
South Hills at Creekview
Oct. 8: This is a rematch of one of the more entertaining games from last season. South Hills built a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and held on for a 52-51 win after a furious rally by Creekview. Sallis was outstanding, catching nine balls for 189 yards with three touchdowns. Mustangs quarterback Garrett Palacio completed nine passes with three going for scores. With Creekview operating in the spread this season, points will likely again be aplenty for the Mustangs.
Grapevine at Southwest
Oct. 8: This game could very well decide the winner of the district title. The Raiders were the only team in 4-5A Division II to lose by less than 30 points to the Mustangs last season. In fact, Southwest held a seven-point lead at halftime in last season’s meeting. But Grapevine came alive in the third quarter, scoring 21 points to take the lead for good and ultimately pick up a 34-27 victory. The Mustangs went on to run the table in 4-5A Div. II.
North Side at Southwest
Nov. 4: This game could have huge playoff implications. The Steers used a balanced offensive attack with 320 yards of offense (131 rushing, 189 passing) to escape with a 22-20 victory in last season’s meeting between the two Fort Worth ISD teams. The Raiders rushed for 339 yards in the loss, including 156 yards from senior Chris Clayton. South Hills missed the playoffs last season, finishing one game behind third-place North Side in the district standings.
Polytechnic at South Hills
Nov. 4: Polytechnic defeated South Hills, 30-19, in the final week of last season to clinch the first playoff berth for the Parrots since 2009. It was Poly’s ground game that got the job done as the Parrots rushed for 307 yards, with 141 of that total coming from quarterback Quincy Carter. Expect a run-heavy attack in this contest. South Hills tailback Christopher Clayton rushed for 1,056 yards and 12 scores last season.
