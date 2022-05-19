With only 11 strokes separating first place from sixth at the end of the first day of the Class 6A girls golf state tournament, Coppell and defending state champion Hebron were among those vying for the top spot in the team standings.
Hebron was in search of its second consecutive state title after winning it all last year for the first time in program history.
The Lady Hawks, who won their first 10 tournaments this season, held a two-stroke lead after 12 holes Monday during the first round at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown before being back just seven strokes at the end of the day. Coppell was 11 strokes out of the lead.
Although Hebron did as best as possible Tuesday, the Lady Hawks had to settle for fifth place with a 608. Coppell carded a four-player score of 613, good for sixth. In the end, nobody could catch San Antonio Reagan, which won the state title with a 584.
“I didn’t feel like we played our best,” said Jeff Fields, Hebron head coach. “But in the end, it’s every given day in golf. Tip your hat to San Antonio Reagan. We’ve played against them three times this year. We had beaten them all three times. But I kept telling everybody, ‘They’re good. They’re real good.’ They just came out and had a couple of hot days.”
Hebron senior Estelle Seon (Boston College pledge) turned in the best score of any 6A golfer in the Star Local Media coverage area, finishing in a five-way tie for fifth place with a 146. For the tournament, she shot 1-over par on both days, made six birdies and 22 shots for par. She came up one shot short of competing for a state medal. If she had made a 12-foot putt on No. 18, she and other golfers would have competed in a playoff to determine third overall.
“She had a good two days,” Fields said. “She hit the ball really well. Off the tee, she was really good this week down there. She made a great par save on 16 on the second day.”
Fellow Hebron senior Morgan Horrell (Howard University pledge) shot 149 and was followed by senior and Virginia Tech commit Symran Shah’s 155, freshman Stalee Fields’ 158 and senior and Troy pledge Samantha Straight’s 159.
“Going into the second round, I felt like we had a really good start,” Fields said. “We were sitting in first after 12 holes, couple over par. Second day, we didn’t get off to a good start. We had a couple of early hiccups. When you do that, the balloon kind of pops on you a little bit. But they gave it all they had.”
Coppell’s score of 613 was the exact same as last year, when the Cowgirls pulled a miraculous rally on the second day of the tournament, only to finish one stroke short of earning third place and a trophy for their efforts.
Head coach Gary Beyer was particularly pleased with how his Cowgirls played on the final nine holes. Coppell shot 13-over par as a team on the front nine Tuesday, but only 2-over on the back nine.
“They did really well,” Beyer said. “They were really scrambling. The back nine at Legacy Hills is typically more difficult than the front nine. A lot more elevation changes. Some really interesting pin placements. But they scrambled really hard. Their short game really improved, which is where you really improve or not. They gutted it out. They didn’t quit. That was the main thing. They were making the putts that they missed on the front nine.”
Senior and University of Texas at San Antonio signee Lauren Rios set the tone for the Cowgirls with a first-day score of 1-over, 73. She shot 77 Tuesday to finish with a final score of 150, and she went on to tie for 20th overall.
“She played within herself,” Beyer said. “The key to playing good golf is to not chase birdies, but to avoid getting double and triple bogeys. She played the course really smart.”
Junior and TCU commit Kirstin Angosta finished strong after overcoming some struggles on the first 27 holes, recording a 152 for the two-day event to finish 30th overall. Angosta saved her best performance for the final nine holes where she shot even-par 36, including a birdie on No. 15.
Senior Mia Gaboriau had a busy week, both on and off the course. She shot 154 at the state golf tournament, recording a 76 Tuesday to shave two strokes off her first-day total of 78. On Wednesday, Gaboriau signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s golf at Creighton.
Junior Rylie Allison shot 157, followed by junior Rachel Pryor’s two-day total of 166.
Marcus senior and University of Texas at Arlington signee Kamri Gabel, who was one of three golfers from a non-qualifying team from Region I-6A to earn a berth into the state tournament, finished in three-way tie for 38th with a 157.
