DENTON – The Flower Mound and Coppell cross country teams ran wild at the District 6-6A meet Friday, splitting the individual and team titles between the programs at North Lakes Park in Denton.
Coppell’s girls program earned first place on the girls side, while the Flower Mound boys edged the Cowboys in the boys competition. The teams flip-flopped for the individual winners, as Flower Mound got a gold medal from sophomore Natalie Cook (17:38.89) and Coppell saw junior Evan Caswell take first with a time of 15:12.60.
For Flower Mound head coach Andrew Cook, his daughter’s performance was a sweet one as both a father and a coach.
“It’s one thing when you’re a freshman and you go out there and there are kind of no expectations, but when everybody is expecting you to go out there and compete for the win, that can be tough from a pressure standpoint,” he said. “I was very proud of her. … We also talked about her being able to finish. When you get to state, if you can’t finish, you’re going to be in trouble, so she did a really good job of kicking in on that last 400.”
The 2018 state champion Cowgirls got revenge for a silver medal a year ago at the district level, beating Flower Mound by 20 points with the same pack tactics that won Coppell its ultimate prize last season.
Behind Cook, who finished more than 20 seconds ahead of fellow sophomore and runner-up Austin Owen of Marcus (18:03.90), Coppell placed runners in third through sixth place. Junior Chloe Hassman took third, followed by senior Shelby Spoor in fourth, junior Natalie Fleming in fifth and junior Morgan Colon in sixth.
“The teams in this district are very good. Our kids respect that a lot, and to come out and be able to compete and mix it up and not back down was the biggest thing that we were trying to do,” said Nick Benton, Coppell head coach. “We knew that we were our own worst enemy, so we just concentrated on ourselves, and it worked out, especially on the girls side.”
Marcus took third as a team in both the boys and girls competitions, setting the Marauders and Lady Marauders up for an appearance at the Region I-6A meet Oct. 28. The event will be held at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.
Underneath the three qualifying teams on each side, just three individuals made the top-10 cut to earn a regional appearance, and all three belonged to Hebron.
Standout junior Keaton Morrison took seventh in the girls race with a time of 18:53.93, where she was followed by junior teammate and sister Avery Morrison in 10th (18:58.37). Junior Ross McKee will join them in Lubbock, as he took ninth in the boys race with a time of 16:02.74.
For Caswell, the first-place finish was a culmination of solid work leading up to the event.
“I felt great. We’ve been working hard all year, and I felt really good today,” he said. “I think our team felt really great, and, in the race, we just worked really hard. It paid off.”
Benton agreed, noting that the result was validation of an effort by Caswell to run with the district and state’s best athletes, including Flower Mound senior Jarrett Kirk, who finished in fourth place in an uncharacteristic performance based on his prior results this fall.
“Evan’s goal throughout the year has been to be able to race with the best, and he’s done it through the first mile and a half,” Benton said. “He got to two miles last week. Nobody really knew that was his goal, because the results didn’t show it, and today he was able to stick with it and finish his race. … If you want to be the best, you’ve got to get up there and mix it up with them, and eventually, you’re going to be able to stay with them.”
Looking ahead to regionals, Benton said his team will continue to worry about itself and what it can control as the Cowgirls pursue a second straight state title and the Cowboys look to join them on the pedestal in Round Rock.
As for the elder Cook, he said that he knows his groups on both sides will have to keep working toward a peak in performance, which he hopes will follow a state qualification and push the Jaguars and Lady Jaguars over the top at the right time.
“We definitely have some work to be done. … (The girls) seemed a little hesitant today. We seemed a little slow from the start and couldn’t close that gap at the end, so that’s one thing I’d like to see us work on a little bit better – just being more aggressive and having more confidence and trying to get out there and compete for the win,” he said.
“You could tell, today, it looked like Coppell was really going out there to fight for the win.”
