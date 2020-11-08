For the second time this season, Hebron is having to step away from the football field.
On Sunday, head coach Brian Brazil said the Hawks will be shutting down their program for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Brazil disclosed that he recently tested positive for the virus and other members of Hebron's coaching staff have been impacted, either by positive tests or quarantines.
Letter from Coach Brazil. pic.twitter.com/lPTG01Okjt— HebronFootballBoostr (@HebronFBBooster) November 9, 2020
Brazil was absent from Friday's 42-38 loss to Plano -- the Hawks' first setback in three District 6-6A ballgames.
As a result of the shutdown, Hebron's next two games -- Friday vs. Coppell and Nov. 20 at Marcus -- will be ruled no contests. Brazil said on Twitter that he hopes the Hawks will be able to return to practice on Nov. 23 in anticipation of playing their final two games of the regular season.
Assuming that goes according to schedule, Hebron's next game would be at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 against Plano West. Beforehand, Brazil said that the Hawks will not be able to practice or assemble during the two-week shutdown.
Hebron is currently 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in district play.
Sunday's cancellations mark the second time this season Hebron has had its schedule impacted by the virus. A prior outbreak forced the the Hawks to nix an Oct. 2 non-district game against Arlington Martin.
"I knew this was a possibility before the season began, but hoped it would not happen," Brazil said on Twitter. "Please support the district and school administration and the decision we have all made, because it was the right decision with everyone involved. The safety and best interest of our players and coaches is always our primary concern. We will get through this."
