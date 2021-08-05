Creekview alum Melissa Gonzalez’s bid for an Olympic medal came to an end Monday in Tokyo.
The former Lady Mustang star qualified for the semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles but failed to advance to the medal round after a sixth-place finish in her heat.
Making her Olympic debut as part of the Colombian national team, Gonzalez ran a time of 57.47 in the semifinals, good for 20th overall among the semifinalists in an event where the top eight times qualified for Tuesday’s final.
The gold medal in the 400 hurdles would be procured by Sydney McLaughlin of the U.S. She ran a time of 51.46.
"Not how I wanted my journey at the Olympics to end," Gonzalez wrote in an Instagram post Monday. "I'm disappointed, but not giving up.
"I am proud to represent Colombia and thankful for the tremendous support I've received from my fellow Colombians.
"Thank you to everyone for the messages and comments and all the love and encouragement."
Gonzalez began her stay in Tokyo on a productive note, placing second overall in her heat during the event’s preliminary round on July 30. She ran a 55.32, which was a Colombian record.
Gonzalez had plenty of support outside the Metroplex. The Detroit Lions, who roster Gonzalez’s husband, Creekview alum and quarterback David Blough, posted supportive videos for Gonzalez on social media, including a viral video of Blough cheering on his wife during her record-breaking preliminary run.
Well before Gonzalez took to the track in Tokyo, Creekview fans got a glimpse of that success at the high school level as the hurdler authored a decorated career with the Lady Mustangs’ track team. Gonzalez was a four-year letterwinner under head coach Misti Springfield and captained Creekview’s track team for three years.
As a senior in 2012, Gonzalez won Class 4A state championships in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles before embarking on a successful collegiate career in Austin at the University of Texas. In college, she was named USTFCCCA All-America first team in the 4x400 relay and All-American second team in the 400 hurdles.
