Brian Brazil

Over two-plus decades leading the Hebron football team, Brian Brazil coached the Hawks to 16 playoff appearances, five district championships and a state championship in 2005.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Former Hebron head football coach Brian Brazil admits this summer has felt a bit different as he begins transitioning from coaching to administration. Last weekend, however, Brazil was right back in that familiar place, among his peers and reminded of the gratification from his time on the sidelines.

On the heels of a 23-year run leading the Hawks, and a wealth of contributions to the coaching community in between, Brazil was recognized as one of five inductees in the 2022 class for the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments