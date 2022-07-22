Former Hebron head football coach Brian Brazil admits this summer has felt a bit different as he begins transitioning from coaching to administration. Last weekend, however, Brazil was right back in that familiar place, among his peers and reminded of the gratification from his time on the sidelines.
On the heels of a 23-year run leading the Hawks, and a wealth of contributions to the coaching community in between, Brazil was recognized as one of five inductees in the 2022 class for the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.
Brazil was honored during a ceremony held July 16 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, inducted alongside Dennis Alexander, Todd Dodge, Any Griffin and Tom Kimbrough.
"I know all those others guys were more than qualified to go in, and being up there it was almost like, 'Hmm, which one doesn't belong?'" Brazil joked. "I was blown away and very grateful for that. It's a tremendous honor."
Brazil's accolade comes following a 30-year tenure coaching in Lewisville ISD. He began as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Lewisville before launching the football program at Hebron. He coached the Hawks during a junior varsity season in 1999 and the 22 varsity campaigns that followed.
During that time, Brazil compiled a 152-97 record with 16 playoff appearances, five district championships and a Class 4A Division II state championship in 2005. The Hawks posted an unbeaten record of 16-0 during their title year.
Brazil was also prominently involved with the THSCA, serving on its board of directors from 2007-10 and elected president of the association from 2011-12.
"Being part of that association was really eye-opening. When I became president and serving on that board, you learn so much," Brazil said. "The great thing about being on the THSCA board is you have people from all over — El Paso, The Valley, East Texas, San Antonio, Houston, Austin. You get to know people at a different level. It's unlike any other one in the country as far as the strength and the numbers we have, plus the great leadership."
Sure enough, coaches from all over the state were among the hundreds in attendance for this year's Hall of Honor ceremony, with Brazil getting to share that night with several former colleagues, former teammates from the coach's college days at TCU, as well as other friends and family.
A couple spoke on Brazil's behalf as part of a video presentation. One was former Lewisville head coach Ronnie Gage, who coached the Farmers to state championships in 1993 and 1996. Brazil was on the staff both years and lauded Gage was a mentor in his growth as a coach.
One of Brazil's former players, Hebron alum Daniel Foster, also spoke. Foster was recently promoted to his first-ever head-coaching job at McKinney Boyd.
"Those two guys did a tremendous job speaking on my behalf. It was very humbling and emotional, to be honest," Brazil said.
Brazil lauded the contributions of the players, coaches and administrators who helped influence his three-decade coaching career, as well as the sacrifices made by his family.
"Any time you get an award like that, it's never a 'me' thing, it's a 'we' thing," he said. "It's about the kids that you have and the coaches that are there with you, plus the support from administration and family. Those aren't things that happen by accident. You've got to have a lot of things in place to go do that. It's tough to go win without that type of support and we've always had tremendous support.
"... Everybody is going to have some good players, but you've got to have kids who are 100% bought into what you're doing, plus the coaches. When you get that, it makes it all that much more special."
It was a hallmark moment amid a summer of transition for the longtime coach, who is settling in as the new senior athletic director at Prestonwood Christian Academy.
Brazil praised the Prestonwood staff for helping ease his move into administration and is hopeful that once the school year gets underway next month, he'll be able to strike a balance between helming the athletics department while still finding ways to connect with the student-athletes and coaches — one of his favorite perks of his prior job.
"The people I have worked with so far are awesome. It's a great place to be and I'm so happy they gave me this opportunity," Brazil said. "It's taking some time, but I think once the school year starts that things will go just fine."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.