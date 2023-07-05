Brian Brazil, who coached for 30 years in Lewisville ISD with 23 spent leading the football program at Hebron, passed away on Wednesday after a year-long battle with cancer.
Prestonwood Christian Academy, where Brazil spent the 2022-23 school year as the private school's senior athletic director, confirmed Brazil's passing. He was 58.
“Brian Brazil was one of the most authentic men I’ve ever called friend. I’ve known Coach Brazil for over 25 years and saw him in action as a coach on and off the field," said Dr. Mike Goddard, Prestonwood superintendent, in a statement. "He was the same in every situation- a man who pursued Christ and wanted others to know the improvement of a personal relationship with Jesus.
"His Hall of Fame legacy as a football coach and athletic director pale in comparison to the number of lives he changed because of his courage to share Christ with others.”
Brazil coached Hebron's football program from its inception, leading the Hawks during a junior varsity season in 1999 and the 22 varsity campaigns that followed, winning a Class 4A Division II state championship in 2005 and developing the program into a perennial playoff contender. Prior to Hebron, he enjoyed a seven-year run at Lewisville as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator.
As the Hawks' head coach, Brazil compiled a record of 152-97 at Hebron, guiding the program to 16 playoff appearances and a run of five consecutive district championships won from 2004-08.
Brazil was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor last year, and a motion was passed at an LISD board meeting in April to rename Hebron's Hawk Stadium as Brian Brazil Stadium.
"I'm very humbled, very blown away by it," Brazil said to Star Local Media in May. "You never get into this profession thinking that anything like that would happen. Fortunately, I was able to be in one place for a long time for 23 years. We had a lot of success when I was there.
“Like the other day, we had two players drafted into the NFL. We've had some really good talent. We've had great coaches that have worked alongside me and great support from the parents and everyone else in the community. Everything fell into place for it to be a really good place."
Brazil retired from coaching in May 2022 to move into an administrative role as the senior athletic director nearby at Prestonwood. During the 2022-23 school year, the Lions won TAPPS state championships in volleyball, boys basketball and boys soccer, plus a state runner-up finish in football.
