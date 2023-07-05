Brian Brazil Hebron

On April 17, Lewisville ISD passed a motion during a school board meeting to rename Hawk Stadium to Brian Brazil Stadium.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Brian Brazil, who coached for 30 years in Lewisville ISD with 23 spent leading the football program at Hebron, passed away on Wednesday after a year-long battle with cancer.

Prestonwood Christian Academy, where Brazil spent the 2022-23 school year as the private school's senior athletic director, confirmed Brazil's passing. He was 58.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments