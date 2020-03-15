The race to the District 6-6A girls basketball championship went down to the final night of the regular season, with Irving MacArthur besting Flower Mound for the top spot in the conference.
In doing so, the Lady Cardinals won their last 12 district ballgames and were one of two 6-6A programs — Lewisville being the other — to advance to the area round of the postseason.
Standout student-athletes from those three programs, as well as the rest of the league, were recently recognized for their efforts on the hardwood with spots on the 6-6A all-district team.
Despite placing second in the district, Flower Mound came away with a conference-best three superlative honors, including the league’s top coaching staff, plus accolades for freshman Madison Cox and sophomore Sarah Edmondson.
One of the breakout players across the Metroplex, Cox was recognized for a banner debut season as 6-6A’s Newcomer of the Year. Despite her youth, Cox led the Lady Jaguars in both scoring (10.4) and rebounding (7.8) alongside 1.7 blocks while showcasing a willingness to stretch the floor from beyond the arc — a weapon that should come in handy for Flower Mound as Cox’s game evolves over the next three years.
“Maddie came in as a freshmen and held her own on both ends of the floor. Her ability to score inside and out was huge for us, but it was also her passing ability that created so much for her teammates,” said Sherika Nelson, Flower Mound head coach. “Defensively, she controlled many games with her rebounding and inside presence in the paint. What I love most about Maddie is her coachability and eagerness to learn every day.”
Right behind Cox in both scoring and rebounding was Edmondson, who as a sophomore, helped anchor one of the area’s stingiest frontcourts on her way to co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. Although she finished second on the team in scoring at 9.3 points per game, Edmondson grabbed 7.0 rebounds and blocked a team-best 3.3 shots. Just as vital was Edmondson’s efficiency, posting a 62% field-goal percentage that was 15% higher than the next-closest Lady Jaguar.
“Sarah’s ability to guard 1-5 is a huge key to our success. She is so quick to close out on a shooter and get her hands on the ball,” Nelson said. “That often led to transition baskets for us. She averaged seven rebounds and three blocks a game and ended the season with a 115 blocks. The versatility she provides our team helps us win games.”
Edmondson split her defensive superlative with Lewisville junior Laila Lawrence, who continued her ascent as one of the area’s top interior players. A walking double-double with season-long averages of 14.9 points and 10.2 rebounds, Lawrence managed 2.6 steals in addition to stout rim protection numbers as the go-to option for a Lady Farmer team that placed third in the district.
Lawrence upped her game in the postseason as well, logging 22 points and 13 rebounds in her team’s bi-district upset of No. 9-ranked Keller and then scoring 21 points in Lewisville’s season-ending loss to eventual Class 6A state champion Duncanville.
MacArthur claimed the district’s remaining superlatives, with senior Hannah Gusters named MVP after submitting a McDonald’s All-American campaign for the 6-6A champion Lady Cardinals, while running mate and senior Sarah Andrews, despite missing a portion of the season with a knee injury, helped steer MacArthur to an unbeaten second half of district play on her way to Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Joining Cox and Edmondson as other Flower Mound all-district honorees were seniors Makenzie Schott, Kayla Wallace and junior Paulina Porter, who were all named to the first team. Junior Emily Curl and sophomore Hailey Bingham represented the Lady Jaguars on the second team, and sophomore Alexis Adams received honorable mention.
Lewisville, meanwhile, was recognized with first-team selections for juniors Jessica Clemons and Haley Allen, plus a trio of second-team nods for junior KK Blair, senior Sydney Savage and sophomore Deucee Reed. Freshman Mya Dotson, who scored the go-ahead basket in the Lady Farmers’ dramatic playoff win over Keller, earned honorable mention.
Hebron, which placed fourth in the conference, totaled seven all-district selections following a year that saw the team withstand a season-ending knee injury to Daxia Melton and qualify for the postseason for the second straight year under head coach Lisa Branch. Contributing to that finish were seniors Sierra Dickson and Courtlyn Loudermill, who were named to the 6-6A first team, while sophomore Cammie McKinney and juniors Camille Thomas and Demauria Miles nabbed spots on the second team. Sophomore Alessandra Pantoja and Jasmyn Loudermill received honorable mentions.
Just missing out on the postseason mix was Marcus, which placed fifth in the final district standings. The Lady Marauders landed five on the all-district list, headlined by first-team picks for senior Bailey Rhoden and junior MJ Jefferson. Sophomores Holly Schuelke and Abigail Barr were named to the second team, and sophomore Olivia Frederick received honorable mention.
The remainder of the 6-6A all-district first team included Irving MacArthur juniors Jordyn Newsome, Morgan Browning and sophomore Madison Green, plus Coppell junior Chloe Hassman and Irving sophomore Ra’Nyi Patterson.
