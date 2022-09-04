Demonte Greene

Newman Smith senior Demonte Greene excelled as a wide receiver and defensive back during the Trojans' 43-42 win over Denton.

Newman Smith senior Demonte Greene announced his presence in a big way to kick off the 2022 season.

Stepping up as the Trojans' go-to option at wide receiver, Greene performed admirably with 10 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in his team's 43-42 win over Denton. The senior doubled his workload with plenty of reps in the secondary, picking off three passes — one of which he housed for a 51-yard pick-six.

