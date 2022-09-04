Newman Smith senior Demonte Greene announced his presence in a big way to kick off the 2022 season.
Stepping up as the Trojans' go-to option at wide receiver, Greene performed admirably with 10 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in his team's 43-42 win over Denton. The senior doubled his workload with plenty of reps in the secondary, picking off three passes — one of which he housed for a 51-yard pick-six.
Fans would be hard-pressed to find many high-leverage moments in the ballgame that didn't involve Greene, as Smith opened its second year under head coach Robert Boone on a winning note.
The Trojans figure to call Greene's number plenty throughout the season, and in this week's student-athlete profile, he discussed what it has been like acclimating to a larger role and how he wants to help raise the bar for the Smith football program.
SLM:Congratson the win over Denton. To make that kind of mark in the first game of your senior season, how did it feel playing such a pivotal role in the team's win?
DG: It felt great playing that big of a part in the game. I knew I would have to play that role and step up as a senior to help lead the team to a victory over Denton.
SLM: To get three interceptions in a single game, what were you seeing so well on defense that created those opportunities?
DG: It was mainly how they were playing the whole game, as well as us running different plays in different situations to give ourselves a chance to win the game.
SLM: As a senior, how much has your role on the team changed from last season?
DG:It changed a lot because now everybody looks up to you as a leader. I had a role last year, but it wasn't as big as the one I have right now. Our seniors have big roles for their senior seasons.
SLM: To be able to regularly play on both sides of the ball, how much extra preparation went into your offseason to get ready for that kind of workload?
DG:It was a lot of work. All summer, I was working out every day in the morning getting prepared to play both sides. Coach Boone and the rest of our coaches did a great job getting me prepared and pushing me to be ready for this moment.
SLM: Last season, you got to work alongside Kylen Woods, who had one of the better years of any receiver in the area. What did you learn from Kylen as you take over as the team's go-to receiver?
DG:I learned from Kylen that he never gave up playing — no matter if it was double coverage or triple coverage, he still made plays. I know that since I'm the go-to receiver that I will have that same pressure and attention that Kylen had, and I will be prepared.
SLM: What goals and expectations does the team have for this season?
DG: The goals we have for this season are, first, to win the district championship, then make it to the playoffs and win the state championship. I have faith we will complete our goals.
SLM: With this being your final year of high school football, what sort of mark do you want to leave on the Newman Smith football program?
DG: The mark I want to leave is that we do better than any team that came through Newman Smith. We want to break records that haven't been broken for years.
