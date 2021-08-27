DENTON — The recent history between the Denton Guyer and Hebron football teams hasn’t been particularly kind to the Hawks, and Thursday’s season opener at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex was no exception.
The Wildcats scored the game’s first 28 points and never looked back, cruising to a 46-17 rout to kick off each team’s 2021 campaign.
“They schemed us really well and had a very good game plan coming in,” said Brian Brazil, Hebron head coach. “We were playing a little blind coming in, not having a scrimmage to watch on them, but they did a great job tonight. They had us schemed real well and we’ve got to find ways to move the football better.”
The loss marked the Hawks’ fifth in as many tries against Guyer since 2011, with each setback decided by a greater margin than the last.
Hebron managed just 12 yards of offense in the first half, seemingly smothered at every turn by a Guyer defense that was dialed in from the onset. Any efforts to ignite a quick passing game were blown up by the Wildcats’ secondary, who forced losses of yardage on two of Hebron’s four first-half completions.
And when baited into third-and-long, Hawk senior Jacob Buniff wasn’t afforded much time to operate in the pocket before succumbing to the Guyer pass rush. Such was the case with 11:07 left in the second quarter, as Wildcat defensive lineman Vincent Paige walloped the quarterback to force a fumble that was returned 45 yards by Ivan Pena for a touchdown that upped the count to 14-0.
The Wildcats doubled that advantage by halftime thanks to a late punt return from Peyton Bowen that set up a 4-yard plunge by running back Byron Phillips for a 28-0 advantage.
“This time of year, you want to be playing good people. If you get beat, you get beat,” Brazil said. “That’s part of the deal but you have to get better from it. I’m sure a lot of times people would rather have someone not as good and feel good after a win, but we feel like we played a great football team tonight. If we want to beat teams like that, we have to be better.”
Amid the struggles for the Hebron offense, its defense afforded a bit of wiggle room early on. The Hawks withstood a quick barrage during the Wildcats’ opening drive before bowing up in the red zone to force a 26-yard field goal attempt that ultimately sailed wide to begin the ballgame.
With 8:19 remaining in the second quarter, the Hawks enjoyed another defensive stop after junior Carson Dean and senior Lincoln Carrizales were among a crowd that stuffed Phillips for a 2-yard loss to force a turnover on downs that granted Hebron the ball near midfield.
The Hawks held up well against the Hebron running backs early on, limiting the duo of Phillips and Jackson Foster to just 46 yards on 3.1 yards per carry, but had a tougher time slowing Arnold. The first-year starter uncorked a quick, efficient game behind center with 167 yards and two touchdowns — including a 22-yard strike to Jace Wilson for the game’s first points, scored with 41 ticks left in the first quarter, and a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:36 remaining in the second quarter.
“We had a tougher time containing that quarterback,” Brazil said. “We got good pressure and had him a little uncomfortable but he did a good job scrambling around. We’ve got to do a better job of containing a mobile quarterback like that.”
The Hawks finished the night with 209 yards of offense, producing 197 in the second half. Sixty-seven of those yards came on one play, as junior Braxton Baker found senior Takoda Bridges on a deep ball with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. Bridges paced the Hawks’ offense with six catchers for 115 yards and a score.
One series later, Hebron senior Kadyn Waites jumped throw by Guyer backup quarterback Gage Powell that was subsequently returned 56 yards for a touchdown for the game’s final points, scored with 2:16 left in the fourth.
Waites’ pick was one of two generated by the Hebron defense — the other coming with 10:47 left in the fourth quarter after an overthrown ball by Arnold was intercepted by junior Trenton Bronaugh. However, the defensive back stumbled for roughly 10 yards before falling down in the end zone. He was subsequently touched by a Guyer player and the sequence was ruled a safety by the officials, which upped the Wildcats’ lead to 33-3.
“I’ve never seen that in all my years of coaching,” Brazil said. “They explained the rule to me, but I thought it was pretty clear that his momentum carried him into the end zone. It is what it is.”
The Hawks had a tougher time protecting the ball, committing four turnovers in the loss, including three lost fumbles. Hebron looks to clean that up and then some in advance of a 7 p.m. Sept. 3 kickoff from Choctaw Stadium, formerly Globe Life Park, against state-ranked Arlington Martin.
“I was encouraged by the pressure we got,” Brazil said. “We did some good things up front. It’s just the disappointing part is that we just couldn’t establish any type of offense in the first half. Our defense did a good job at times, but you know it’s a rough night when you intercept the ball and get a safety out of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.