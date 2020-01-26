The second half of conference action in many of the state’s girls basketball districts began on Tuesday, as races for both league championships and playoff berths begin to amplify in the coming weeks.
Thus far, Lewisville ISD and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD project to qualify multiple teams for the playoffs, with programs turning in encouraging runs through 6-6A and 11-5A so far.
Here’s a look at how those teams stack up as they close in on the stretch run.
(Editor's Note: Records reflective of games played before Friday)
6-6A
1. Flower Mound (7-1)
The Lady Jaguars nearly mounted a perfect first half of district action before being tripped up in Sarah Andrews’ return game for Irving MacArthur in a 57-54 overtime loss. The setback created a three-way tie atop the standings at the midpoint, but one that was short-lived after Flower Mound completed a season sweep of Lewisville on Tuesday in a 53-51 win that will go a long way toward potentially securing a top-two seed.
Madison Cox and Sarah Edmondson have emerged as long-term building blocks and one of the area’s more promising young frontcourts, and Flower Mound has received plenty of steady play in the backcourt, led by point guard Makenzie Schott.
A season-finale rematch with MacArthur looms as a potential district title bout.
3. Lewisville (6-2)
The Lady Farmers had a six-game district winning streak, highlighted by a four-point win over MacArthur, snapped in Tuesday’s loss to Flower Mound, which surrenders the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Lady Jaguars.
Prior to Tuesday’s contest, Lewisville had amassed five straight victories by double figures on the strength of a balanced attack that routinely featured big nights from post Laila Lawrence, as well as Sydnee Savage, Deucee Reed and KK Blair.
With the tricky part of its schedule out of the way, including a rematch with MacArthur on Friday, the Lady Farmers simply have to hold serve the rest of the way to ensure at least a third-place finish in 6-6A.
4. Hebron (5-3)
One of numerous teams in the Metroplex without a key player due to a season-ending injury — in this case, captain Daxia Melton — Hebron has persevered to wedge itself firmly in the playoff conversation in fourth place in 6-6A.
The Lady Hawks have as much guard and wing talent as any team in the district, including Sierra Dickson, Cammie McKinney and Courtlyn Loudermill, but handling the size of the district’s top three teams has contributed to a few of the squad’s setbacks in conference action.
Hebron has been game, though, including losses of four points to Flower Mound and two points to MacArthur, which should give the team pause heading into its second-half rematches in the coming weeks.
5. Coppell (3-5)
The Cowgirls have authored a more competitive district campaign in their first year under head coach Ryan Murphy and currently have the inside track on the league’s No. 5 seed thanks to a 40-35 victory over Marcus, but with a two-game chasm between Coppell and fourth-place Hebron, the Cowgirls will need some help elsewhere in the district should they hope to catch the Lady Hawks.
Chloe Hassman, Megan O’Neil and Nicole Obialo offer complementary skill sets that has aided Coppell throughout its district campaign.
5. Marcus (3-5)
Wins over Irving Nimitz and Irving have comprised the Lady Marauders’ district win total, but success elsewhere in the conference has been fleeting for the club. Led by MJ Jefferson and Bailey Rhoden, Marcus has a chance to draw even with Coppell on Jan. 31, but much like the Cowgirls, any ambitions of postseason contention will require some favorable results beyond Marcus’ control.
11-5A
2. Newman Smith (6-2)
The Lady Trojans entered Friday tied for second place in 11-5A with Woodrow Wilson, and while catching first-place Highland Park — whose average district margin of victory has been more than 50 points — is likely out of the question, Smith has the inside track on the No. 2 seed with head-to-head wins over Wilson and Creekview.
Aydia Cobb and Jaida Shipp have helped propel the Lady Trojans, with Shipp recently piecing together a lengthy stretch of games with at least 20 points scored, and Smith appears poised to secure back-to-back playoff appearances.
4. Creekview (5-3)
Although currently residing in fourth place, the Lady Mustangs shown the potential to perhaps climb the 11-5A pecking order. Their loss to Wilson came by just three points and they held a one-point lead on Smith entering the fourth quarter before being outscored, 23-9, the rest of the way.
Led by senior Mekayla Holley, a McDonald’s All-American nominee, Creekview has strung together double-digit victories over its closest competitors in the bid for the district’s last playoff and has itself in position to secure a postseason bid for the first time since 2015.
5. R.L. Turner (4-4)
The Lady Lions have taken care of business against the three teams they sit above in the 11-5A table, Thomas Jefferson, Bryan Adams and Conrad, but cracking the district’s playoff conversation has been a bit tougher. Double-digit losses have piled up against all four postseason contenders, and although the team has received productive district campaigns from players like Dashana Green, Johanna Ledbetter and Rane Fitch, they’ll need to spring an upset or two to in the coming weeks.
