FLOWER MOUND – Hebron’s offense put on a performance for the ages Friday, racking up 657 yards of total offense and throwing for seven touchdowns, including passes from three different players, in a 48-34 win on the road over Flower Mound.
The win improves Hebron (2-3) to 2-0 in District 6-6A while Flower Mound drops to 2-3 and 1-1 in district.
Quarterback Jacob Buniff completed 26-of-30 passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns for the Hawks, including eight the way of Koda Bridges for 156 yards and a score.
But it was Bridges’ arm that put the final nail in Flower Mound’s coffin when he took an end-around and fired a 33-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to Micah Green with 4:50 remaining to achieve the final margin.
Hebron wide receiver Colbye Baldwin, meanwhile, had game-highs of 11 catches, 191 yards and four touchdowns.
“I don’t think we've ever had that many yards in one game, certainly have never had anything passing for that many yards,” said Brian Brazil, Hebron head coach. “It was great. We thought we had a good plan going in and we have some really good football players out there at the skill positions and then Jacob is just playing out of his mind right now.”
But while the Hebron offense was in high gear all night, it was the Hawks’ defense that may have swung the outcome in their direction.
After Flower Mound had taken a 34-27 lead midway through the third quarter courtesy of a 64-yard touchdown pass from Yale Erdman to Walker Mulkey, the Jaguars successfully recovered an onside kick.
But with Flower Mound rolling and with a chance to take a two-score lead, Hebron came up with a key stop and immediately drew even on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Buniff to Baldwin. The Jaguars would not register another point the rest of the night.
“To have the stops we got, those were huge,” Brazil said. “The stop after the onside kick was the turning point of the game and then we were able to get the two-possession lead after the interception and were able to run the clock out.”
Hebron’s big offensive night overshadowed an effective night with the football for the Jaguars.
Erdman, making his first career start with Nick Evers injured, completed 25-of-37 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns, including five completions for 142 yards and two scores to Walker Mulkey.
“Yale gave us every opportunity to win the game,” said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach. “He did a great job putting the ball where he needed to and handling the pressure. I'm really proud of his competitive fire and ability to keep making plays for us when we needed them.”
Offense reigned supreme in the first half with the two squads combining for six touchdowns, 518 yards and zero punts or turnovers over the first two quarters. The only possessions that didn't result in points came early in the second quarter when a 12-play, 73-yard Hebron drive ended in a missed field goal and late in the first quarter when Flower Mound drove into Hawk territory but were stopped on a turnover on downs.
The Hawks also had a 19-play opening drive that consumed more than eight minutes and concluded with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Emmet Nicaud to Joseph Onuwabhagbe on fourth-and-goal.
Buniff also fired first-half touchdown passes to Bridges (34 yards) and Baldwin (25 yards), while Erdman accounted for all three Flower Mound touchdowns, rushing one in from 7 yards and throwing for another pair the way of Caden Jensen (8 yards) and Grant Satterfield — a 44-yarder with 37 seconds remaining to draw the Jaguars even at the break at 20-20.
The fireworks continued into the second half with both squads trading big play for big play before Hebron’s key stop following the onside kick and a late interception of Erdman.
“Our effort has been great all year, where we hurt ourselves sometimes is in execution whether it's a coverage bust or not having our eyes in the right place reading our cues,” Basil said. “That continues to hurt us a little bit on defense. We have five games under our belt now and we know what makes us successful and what costs us and we have to eliminate those mistakes.”
The Jaguars will look to do that at 7 p.m. Friday at unbeaten Lewisville.
“We have a good football team and Hebron is outstanding, too,” Basil said. “We knew that going in and that anyone is capable of beating anyone in this district. We feel we are in good shape, though and it's one week at a time. We think we have what it takes to compete for a district championship and certainly a playoff spot, but we have to get back to work and I love our kids fight and effort.”
Hebron, meanwhile, looks for a 3-0 start in district following an 0-3 start to its campaign when the Hawks host Plano at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I think the preseason must have helped us (prepare for district),” Brazil said. “As bad as blowing that third game was, maybe it was the best thing to happen to us because we learned we have to step on somebody if we get them down. I'm really proud of the way the kids have responded and bonded the past couple weeks and we're in a great place right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.