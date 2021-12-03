PROSPER — It took the Hebron boys basketball team just a tad too long to find its footing in Friday’s non-district ballgame against Wylie.
The Hawks trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half before mustering a rally that trimmed that deficit all the way down to four points with 3:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. But an afternoon of constant catch-up unraveled Hebron’s comeback bid, as Wylie strung together enough of a response to close strong for a 59-46 victory to kick off the Prosper Shootout.
“It all goes back to the first quarter and the first half,” said Eric Reil, Hebron head coach. “We had 19 turnovers in the first half and that’s not going to win you any ballgames. You can play the Little Sisters of the Poor, have 19 turnovers in the first half and lose.”
The ball security woes haunted the Hawks for the first three quarters on Friday, affording Wylie a handful of extra possessions to balloon its lead to as large as 46-29 in the waning moments of the third quarter. Hebron committed just one turnover in the fourth quarter, however, and the results showed.
The Hawks opened the frame with a 14-2 run to pull within 48-44 of the Pirates midway through the quarter. A floater by junior Alex Cotton made for a two-possession ballgame, supported by a pair of 3-pointers from junior Gavin Baker and a reverse layup from junior Nate Mercer to afford Hebron its smallest deficit since late in the first quarter.
But the comeback was curtailed from that point forward — Hebron only converted one more basket from the field over the final 3:50 of the contest, and Wylie regained control on back-to-back and-ones in the paint to boost its lead back up to nine points, 53-44.
“The game was decided in the first half. That fourth quarter was just us getting back to playing hard,” Reil said. “We played like we should the whole game in that fourth quarter. There weren’t any big adjustments that went into it — we had six turnovers in the second half versus 19 in the first half.”
The first half did Hebron no favors, never holding a lead and tied only once (3-3) for the duration of the ballgame. The Hawks’ offense as stuck in neutral while Wylie rained a hail of 3-pointers — six of its eight first-half field goals came from long range — to open up a 29-19 lead at the break.
“We didn’t have a turnover off their press when they were trapping us. It was just a lot of unforced mistakes,” Reil said. “Our point guard had five and you can’t do that. It’s a recipe for disaster.”
Hebron also began the game shorthanded in personnel with Reil benching Cotton and Mercer, two returning starters from Hebron’s bi-district playoff qualifier last season, due to disciplinary reasons. Cotton checked in for the first time with 7:07 left in the second quarter and Mercer followed with 2:40 remaining in the first half. Cotton went on to score 20 points in just three quarters of play — the lone Hawk to finish in double figures.
“Alex is a really good player and everyone else in the area knows that,” Reil said. “He’s a good shooter who can get to the hole and get his shots. He does a good job, but we had some issues today inside that we had to take care of.”
Baker and junior Isiah Dixon added six points apiece for a Hebron squad that suffered its fourth loss in five games on Friday. The Hawks began the week with a 43-35 loss to Little Elm — its first time being held under 40 points on the season.
“The last couple games, we’ve struggled scoring,” Reil said. “Sometimes you don’t shoot well. We’re just trying to find the right mix. Nate’s been hurt all year with a lower back issue and is only really playing about two minutes a quarter. We’ve been struggling a bit with getting him healthy.”
Hebron had three more games in Prosper to do so as part of the lead-up to the team’s District 6-6A opener on Dec. 17. The Hawks will host Plano in their first 6-6A matchup — a rematch between two teams that finished last season tied for fourth place.
“It comes down to taking care of the ball. If it’s like it was today for us, then you’re going to struggle,” Reil said. “We know our district has a handful of really good teams and we can’t play like this if we want to do well in district.”
