Embroiled in a second straight back-and-forth, defensive-minded grinder on Friday, the Hebron football team mustered perhaps the defining quarter of its 2019 season thus far.
Over a two-minute span early in the fourth quarter, Hebron swelled a six-point lead into a 31-11 victory over reigning District 6-6A champion Flower Mound at Hawk Stadium — creating a three-way logjam between the Hawks, Jaguars and Lewisville for second place in the district standings at 3-1.
Hebron did so on the strength of a 14-0 fourth quarter, a frame it entered leading just 17-11. That advantage ballooned to 24-11 after quarterback Carson Harris connected with receiver Jaddai Henry on a 78-yard touchdown, which doubled as the Hawks’ largest lead of the night.
Hebron’s defense assured that margin kept growing, intercepting Flower Mound quarterback Blake Short just two plays later — affording the Hawks a short field that they needed just three plays to capitalize on after Harris again found Henry for a touchdown, this time from 29 yards out to grant the Hawks a 31-11 lead with 9:12 remaining in the contest.
Flower Mound’s ensuing drive was stifled on a turnover on downs, and Hebron bled out the remainder of the clock to secure a pivotal district victory one week removed from a 24-14 loss to Marcus marred by special teams struggles.
The Jaguars did themselves no favors in the turnover battle on Friday, with the Hawks picking off Short four times — an uncharacteristic mark for the Flower Mound signal-caller, who entered Friday’s contest having thrown just one interception on the season.
The Hawks coughed up the ball twice in the win, including on their opening drive, which led to a Short touchdown pass to Carson Winters from 12 yards out. A successful two-point conversion followed to stake the Jaguars to an 8-0 lead with 8:54 left in the opening quarter.
Hebron countered with 17 unanswered points, including touchdown runs by Harris (48 yards) and Jaylon Lott (6) on a night largely dictated by the Hawks’ run game. Overall, Hebron logged 310 rushing yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 473 total yards.
Harris and Lott were at the center of that effort, with the quarterback scampering for a game-high 140 yards on top of 163 passing yards and two touchdowns. Lott, meanwhile, chipped in 125 yards and a score on more than 7.0 yards per carry and Isaiah Broadway added 45 yards on the ground.
Through the air, Henry’s big fourth quarter keyed a night where the first-year Hebron pass-catcher caught three balls for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
The Jaguars countered with their usual array of balance in the passing game, with Short spreading the ball around to five different targets — all of whom caught at least four passes. The signal-caller completed 25-of-45 passes for 228 yards, one touchdown and four picks, with Parker Clark logging six catches for 61 yards to lead the receiving corps. Winters added five catches for 55 yards, Reece Carter bagged five balls for 46 yards and Reid Touchstone caught four passes for 37 yards.
The Hawks held up well against Flower Mound’s star running back Pierce Hudgens, limiting the dynamic rusher to 89 yards in the win on top of 29 receiving yards. Overall, the Jaguars managed 301 yards of offense en route to their lowest scoring total of the season.
Flower Mound’s chance at a bounce-back showing comes with some of the highest stakes of the season, with the Jaguars hosting first-place Marcus at 7 p.m. Friday in the latest installment of the Mound Showdown.
Hebron, meanwhile, looks to build off Friday’s big win that same time during a road visit to Irving’s Joy and Ralph Ellis Stadium to take on fifth-place Irving MacArthur.
