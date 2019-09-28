In the District 6-6A opener for both teams, Hebron broke open a close game and scored 37 unanswered points in the second quarter on its way to 58-12 victory over Irving Nimitz at Hawk Stadium.
Carson Harris threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns to lead Hebron (3-1, 1-0) past the visiting Vikings.
The Hawks held Nimitz (1-3, 0-1) to a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession and, after a short punt, gained favorable field position at midfield.
It took just three plays for Hebron to take a 7-0 lead after senior Jaylon Lott delivered with a three-yard plunge up the middle with 6:28 left in the first quarter.
The Vikings answered immediately.
After a sustained drive starting at their own 36-yard line, quarterback Chance Hernandez found a wide -open Chris Bennett in the corner of the end zone to cut the lead to 7-6 with 2:47 remaining in the opening quarter.
It was all Hebron after that.
The Hawks took over at the 50-yard line after a long kick-off return by Lott, and Hebron took a 14-6 lead when Lott again took a hand-off up the middle and raced untouched for a touchdown.
Behind four touchdown passes by Harris, two to junior wideout Nick Frazier, the Hawks took a 37-6 lead into the intermission. Frazier caught three passes for 141 yards to lead all receivers on the night, including a 73-yard score in the second quarter.
Harris finished with 240 yards through the air on 10 completions, and Lott led all rushers with 94 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
Harris threw his fourth touchdown on the night when he connected with sophomore Cobye Baldwin on a 30-yard fly route late in the first half.
With the game in hand after two quarters, the Hawks were able to spread the wealth in the second half.
The Vikings reduced the score to 51-12 when running back Michael Romero recovered a fumble and scampered in from two yards out.
The Hawks scored late on a 62-yard pass from Cody Cavenaugh to Jack Dean to extend the lead to 58-12.
Hebron will look to improve on its two-game winning streak when they take on the Cowboys at Coppell next Friday night.
