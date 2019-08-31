CARROLLTON — Hebron and Plano Senior have staged some dramatic finishes against each other in their respective season openers of late.
Friday at The Woodshed in Carrollton was not one of them.
The Hawks scored four times in the game’s first eight minutes and scored the game’s first 46 points en route to a 53-26 victory over the Wildcats.
“I don’t think there’s a better way to start,” said Brian Brazil, Hebron head coach. “Everything went about as good as it could. We came out on a mission tonight and I think we started fast and played hard all the way around. It was a great team win.”
Hebron led 46-6 at the half, and 53-6 early in the third following a 59-yard touchdown dash by Isaiah Broadway before going to their reserves for much of the final two quarters.
The Hawks’ defense stymied the Wildcats for much of the first half, forcing a pair of turnovers, including an interception returned for a score by Kayden Carter for a 15-0 lead early in the first quarter, and took advantage of multiple Plano Senior miscues on snaps on punt attempts as they built their massive lead.
“Our defense is just really good,” Brazil said. “They got after their tails and played hard. And we were able to play everyone in the second half. They had some success there in the second half, which is fine, but we got to play everyone and feel good about what we accomplished. Sometimes stats can be meaningless … we know what we did tonight.”
Hebron also racked up 254 rushing yards on the night, including 99 yards on eight carries for Broadway and 72 yards and two scores from quarterback Carson Harris, who also threw for 46 yards and a touchdown.
“(Senior starting running back) Jaylon (Lott) still isn’t 100 percent, so we only had to play him a bit, and we’re even more excited to have him full strength next week against Arlington Martin,” Brazil said. “But we have Isaiah, we have Carson, we have Jaylon and we have receivers that we didn’t even have to get involved tonight. We were just taking what they were giving us.”
Plano didn’t get on the board until late in the second quarter when Oliver Towns connected with Nolan Williams for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
“Everything that could go wrong went wrong,” said Jaydon McCullough, Plano head coach. “I have been coaching quite a while. For 34 years. This almost felt like a nightmare.”
Towns would also throw fourth-quarter scores the way of Christian Sabatini (64 yards) and Jayden Chambers (20 yards), but the final result was already well out of reach.
“The good news is we got a little confidence in the second half and we can try to build on that,” McCullough said. “We’ll look at the tape and the personnel and I think we’ll see some things and who needs to play and rotate in. But it’s a short week and we have to get going again.”
In addition Towns’ touchdown passes, the Wildcats received 79 rushing yards and a touchdown from Cody Crist, while Sabatini and Chambers finished with 82 and 68 receiving yards, respectively.
But Plano dug itself too large of a hole Friday, in particular because of turnovers and mistakes.
“It was pretty disappointing the way we lost, but Hebron is pretty good too,” McCullough said. “We just have to get better. We’re real young up front and we lost a two-year starter at center. Our snaps to the quarterback were ok, but our deep-snapper got hurt and that was a problem.”
As noted, the Wildcats have no time to dwell on the loss with a showdown against El Paso Eastwood looming Thursday at The Star in Frisco.
“This one hurts and was pretty humbling, but I’m not going to quit and I know the other coaches and players aren’t going to quit,” McCullough said. “We have to stick together and increase our intrinsic discipline. It has to come from within and I’ve challenged our leaders to be more vocal.
“I do have one more positive thing to say, though: we’re going to get better. There’s nowhere else to go.”
Hebron, meanwhile, also has a short week with a date on the road Thursday against Martin.
“This one was pretty well over at halftime,” Brazil said. “We were doing what we wanted and thought we could do. We feel good about our kids and how hard they played and how disciplined they were. It was a great start.”
