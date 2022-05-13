FRISCO — What a difference 24 hours can make.
The Hebron softball team had a 12-game winning streak snapped on Thursday in a 3-0 loss to rival Marcus in Game 1 of the regional quarterfinals, the first time since Feb. 17 that the District 6-6A champions had been held off the scoreboard altogether.
The Lady Hawks adjusted their approach for Game 2 on Friday and responded by tying their season-high in runs scored this year. It spanned a two-inning avalanche from Frisco Lone Star as Hebron poured on nine runs between the fifth and sixth innings to distance from the Lady Marauders for an 11-7 victory to square the best-of-3 series at 1-1.
"They could have laid down, but they went out there and attacked," said Chelsea Herndon, Hebron head coach. "We were more aggressive and we did a little bit better with our pitch selection. ... We had a more selective approach and I told them that if they swing, they have to swing all the way through."
FINAL: Hebron 11, Marcus 7@marcus_softball battles to the end with 3 runs in the 7th, but it's not enough to overcome a 9-run barrage by @HebronSoftball over its final 2 innings. We're headed to Game 3, tomorrow at 1pm back here at Lone Star. pic.twitter.com/X0Ljel8i8F— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 14, 2022
That mentality paid dividends all night long, as Hebron applied some modicum of pressure in every inning. The levee at last broke for the Marcus defense in the fifth inning, as a 3-2 lead dissipated behind a string of errors that led to the Lady Hawks scoring the tying run with just one out.
Those miscues proved costly as senior Ashley Vaccaro gave Hebron its first lead of the night on a two-run double to center field for a 5-3 advantage. Sophomore Haley Butker followed with an RBI single of her own to suddenly double up the Lady Marauders.
Marcus managed to get a run back the following frame thanks to an RBI double from junior Isa Alejandro, only for Hebron to counter with five more to blow the contest open. Another infield error on a grounder by senior Reagan White upped the count to 7-4 and loaded the bases for Vaccaro, who promptly planted a shot over the left-field wall for a grand slam that swelled the lead to 11-4.
"It's just exciting. These kids work really hard," Herndon said. "We've beat Marcus before and we know how great a team they are, but I know in my heart that we can be the better team both mentally and physically, and they showed that tonight."
Bot 6: GRAND SLAM FOR HEBRON!! What a past couple of ABs for Ashley Vacarro! She had a 2 run double in the 5th and now blasts a grand slam to put @HebronSoftball up on Marcus 11-4. What a rally by the Lady Hawks! pic.twitter.com/zSVfm7tZql— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 14, 2022
The Lady Marauders continued to battle, scratching out a trio of runs in the seventh, but it wasn't enough to counter the late blitz by Hebron to force a decisive Game 3, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday back at Lone Star.
"Tomorrow, we just come with the same approach," Herndon said. "You have to play like it's your last day every day and you give it your all. I say we don't change anything and come in with the same approach, especially after seeing both pitchers."
Even before the Lady Hawks' grand finale, their offense looked rejuvenated from Thursday's shutout loss. In all six innings for the Hebron offense, the team managed to put its lead-off batter on base.
"You've got to get on base to score," Herndon said. "You have to create opportunities for yourself and we feel like hitting is contagious, so when one person gets on then so can the next. That builds confidence in each hitter. It also comes down to execution with runners on base, and you have to do that against a team like Marcus."
That proved to be the case on just the Lady Hawks' second at-bat of the game, as sophomore Lucy Crowder clubbed a two-run homer to knot the count at 2-2 — an early counter to a quick start for Marcus, who opened up a 2-0 lead on a two-run single from junior Alea Deserrano.
"[Crowder] can hit a home run every time is she wanted to, honestly," Crowder said. "I told her she was due before this series. We wanted her to be more selective with the pitches she was seeing, since teams are always going to try and pitch around her because of what a powerhouse she is."
Herndon also noted that Hebron adjusted its approach in combating the rise-ball of Marcus junior pitcher Faith Drissel, who anchored her team's victory in Game 1. Drissel only managed to get through three innings on Friday before giving way to junior Raegan Sucher, who was tagged with the loss on Friday.
Junior Shorey Nguyen was efficient atop the Hebron batting order with three hits and three runs scored, while Vacarro's two late hits amounted to six total RBIs. White and Crowder added two RBIs apiece.
Crowder tossed all seven innings in victory, meeting some occasional resistance from Marcus senior Haidyn Sokoloski. She tallied two hits to pace the Lady Marauder offense, including a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Fellow senior Tori Edwards and Alejandro added two RBIs apiece, as Marcus looks to rebound on Saturday in hopes of continuing its resurgent playoff run as the No. 4 seed out of 6-6A.
