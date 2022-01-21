The parting image of the 2021 season was a bitter one for the Prosper girls soccer team -- watching an undefeated year go up in smoke in the regional quarterfinals at the expense of eventual Class 6A state champion Flower Mound.
The Lady Eagles have left that hard-luck night in McKinney in their rearview mirror, authoring a commanding start to their 2022 season. Following Thursday's 1-0 shutout of Midlothian, Prosper improved to 7-0 overall with a plus-22 goal differential.
"I don't think any of them were happy about it. I think we felt like we had more to give than we did last season, but I think with our kids and their mentality and the culture, it left them wanting more out of this season," said Taylor Baca, Prosper head coach. "It was an unfortunate end to the season, but you've got to look at silver linings. It let us know that have to push on and make up for it this season."
The Lady Eagles haven't missed a beat in conjuring early visions of the team's unblemished record from last year's regular season. Prosper showcased as much during an unbeaten stay in Georgetown at the Governor's Cup on Jan. 13-15 -- topping the trio of Vandegrift, Rockwall-Heath and Pearland by a combined margin of 9-1.
Familiar as the results seem, Prosper's approach is a bit different this time around. Gone are a combined 75 goals between Kaitlyn Giametta (Texas Tech) and Hadley Murrell (Oklahoma), both of whom are plying their crafts at the college level. Naturally, the Lady Eagles have had to adjust their offensive approach.
"We knew this would be a season where everyone would have to step up and fill big shoes. Everyone has pitched in," Baca said. "Our goals have come from several different areas and from different players, instead of just one or two. It's exactly what we're looking for this season."
Early on, sophomore Emma Yolinsky has continued her ascent after a 20-goal freshman campaign, and Prosper gets a welcome boost with the return of senior Jordyn Herrera, a former district MVP who missed her junior season with an ACL injury.
The Lady Eagles remain stout on the back line thanks to the work of two-time district defender of the year and senior Molly McDougal, who captains a unit that has surrendered just three goals this season.
Expect Prosper's balance to remain a calling card as the team navigates another loaded slate of 5-6A opponents, starting Tuesday with a home match at Reynolds Middle School against Little Elm.
"Our philosophy never changes. We try to play the same way -- we want to possess the ball and create chances from different scenarios," Baca said. "I think this year, we've got to work more as a collective unit than we have in the past. We don't have one or two kids who can get us 30 goals apiece."
Hebron on the rise
Also making the trip south to play in the Governor's Cup were the Hebron boys, a group that has submitted its own noteworthy start to the 2022 season. The Hawks also posted a 3-0 record in Georgetown, dispatching of Bridgeland (3-1), Georgetown (4-0) and Cornerstone Christian (1-0). Following Tuesday's 2-1 win over Prosper Rock Hill, Hebron sat at 6-0 on the year.
"There's a different hunger and desire in this group of kids. We all know that we have to play together," said Matt Zimmerman, Hebron head coach. "I think part of last year was how COVID affected everybody. I really needed to have more of that team bonding that we didn't get last year. We were kind of separated a lot and didn't get to gel like I had wanted. I think this year's team has a really good understanding of where we need to be on the pitch, how to play off their teammates and how to play to everyone's strengths."
Zimmerman likes the mix of this team so far, meshing veterans with a group that began cutting its teeth at the varsity level as underclassmen. Coupled with a stronger grasp of Zimmerman's system, the early returns have been a welcome sight for a Hebron squad anxious to book a return to the playoffs following a two-year hiatus.
"I took this job with an eye on some of the middle school classes we had coming up and we've been building towards that, so what's impressed me more than anything else is not just how the boys are responding to how we want to play soccer in my system but just having the depth that we have this year," Zimmerman said. "We're 11 pistons firing at one time. We have a good mix of old and young guys, freshmen through seniors. It's a real team effort where everyone understands their role. It's been a joy to watch it all come together so far."
Encouraged as Zimmerman has been by the early returns, notably lauding his team's work on the counterattack, he emphasized the need to maintain a high level of energy throughout a full match. The Hawks will be tested in that respect plenty through 6-6A, a district race that Zimmerman said was as wide-open as any that he could remember.
Should the Hawks factor into that equation, expect an upstart group of forwards and midfielders to have their say. Hebron has received production up front from the likes of juniors Micah Gonzales, Luke Dean, Jet Thomson and sophomore Brian Avila, while senior Sean Simpson anchors the back line in front of sophomore keeper Evan Mayhaw.
"My young guys are producing at the levels they need to be producing and playing well, and then I can rely on my older, more experienced seniors to come in and settle things down," Zimmerman said. "They're the glue and mortar between the bricks that keeps everything in line."
The Hawks open district play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Plano East.
