CORINTH – The beat goes on for the Hebron volleyball team.
After barely qualifying for the playoffs – Hebron finished in fourth place in District 6-6A – the Lady Hawks have now won three straight postseason matches en route to the regional semifinals with a 3-1 victory (25-23, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19) over Prosper on Tuesday night at Lake Dallas High School.
Hebron will play Haslet Eaton on Friday in Haltom City after Eaton defeated Southlake Carroll, 3-1, on Tuesday in Arlington. The winner of that game qualifies for the regional finals against either Plano West or Keller.
The Lady Hawks won Game 4, 25-19, and the well-traveled Hebron student section rushed the court as the final match point was scored.
“Honestly, I’m just glad [the team] realized how good they can be at the right time,” said Karin Keeney, Hebron head coach. “Right now, it’s a lot of fun – I’m glad I’m along for the ride.”
The Hebron volleyball program, of course, is no stranger to the pressure-packed playoff stage of Class 6A volleyball: Under Keeney, the Lady Hawks have won five state championships, including three in a row from 2015-17.
This year, Hebron defeated state-ranked Denton Guyer in the first round of the playoffs – a massive upset that Keeney said gave her squad the confidence it's exuding right now.
“As coaches, we always knew they had it in them, but they just never showed it to us,” she said. “It was really frustrating for us, and for the parents, and I think even for them as players. But to see them put it together, it’s exciting.”
Hebron answered a 18-16 deficit in Game 1 with an 8-2 run, and Prosper head coach Erin Kauffman called two timeouts during the spurt. But Hebron held on, winning the opening set 25-23 on a deciding kill by senior Harmony Sample, whom Kauffman said postgame played “out of her mind.”
Prosper responded loudly in Game 2, dominating early and grabbing a 13-4 lead. And while Hebron made a few small comebacks, the Lady Eagles held on for a 25-17 win with the final three Prosper points coming from sophomore Sydney Thornton, and seniors Hayley Harrington and Jazzlyn Ford.
But Hebron controlled Game 3, only trailing once before holding the lead throughout, and winning 25-18.
“I told them [after Game 2], ‘The ball doesn’t know what the score is,’” Keeney said. “‘The ball doesn’t know that you beat Guyer. The ball doesn’t know that you finished in fourth place in district. The only thing the ball knows is what you tell it to do at this moment.’ And we responded well.”
For Prosper, a squad that also finished in fourth place in its district, Tuesday’s loss was the end of an era for four seniors that Kauffman said have “given a lot to the program."
“To see how they’ve evolved, I mean, Kamryn Vanatta played in four sets total last year and she was a mainstay for us this year,” she said. “Hayley Harrington was used sparingly last year, and she was a mainstay. Kendall Hewitt and Jazzlyn have given us a lot on varsity for the past three years.”
Kauffman said the team was able to stay “in system” in earlier playoff wins against Flower Mound and Richardson Pearce but struggled against Hebron’s aggressive attack on Tuesday.
“Hebron served us really aggressively – we were never in system against this team tonight,” she said. “Every team this year, I feel like, has been up and down, and we were just down tonight. I told the girls, Hebron’s just playing at a different level right now. Their first touches were really good and their serves were really aggressive. They really pushed and took us out of our game. We were on our heels pretty much the entire evening.”
Hebron wasn’t the only Texas volleyball powerhouse in the building Tuesday: Counting this season, Prosper has qualified for the playoffs in nine straight years, advancing at least three rounds deep each time and winning a state championship in 2017. The program graduated 11 seniors last year, and Kauffman said many counted them out.
“A lot of people thought we would struggle, and we didn’t struggle,” she said. “I’m proud of this team, through and through.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.