CARROLLTON -- The Hebron softball team has always carried itself with the expectation of contending for a district championship, and the Lady Hawks have accomplished a litany of history throughout that pursuit.
The program advanced to the state semifinals in 2010 and was back in the regional finals just two years later, despite being seeded fourth in its district both seasons. Since that trip to the state tournament, Hebron has missed the postseason just twice.
And although the district title had eluded the Lady Hawks during their ascent into a perennial playoff contender, the program changed that history for the better on Friday night.
Behind a familiar mix of pitching, defense and just enough timely hitting, Hebron captured its first-ever district championship after outlasting rival Lewisville, 3-1.
"It means everything. They've worked their butts off, from the fall right up to the finish of the regular season," said Chelsea Herndon, Hebron head coach. "It's just awesome to get a chance to celebrate this because this is a really good group. It's a special group, so we're just taking the moment and embracing it."
It's a mindset that has paid off plenty for the Lady Hawks over the past month. What began with a 1-3 start to district play has blossomed into a 10-game winning streak that culminated with Friday's 6-6A title win. Hebron finishes the regular season at 11-3 in district play.
"Winning is always an expectation here, but we just said that we're going to take it day by day," Herndon said. "Of course you want to win, but you've got to get there day by day. We looked at each individual opponent and wanted to beat them."
The Lady Hawks have thrived in close quarters along the way, winning six games by two runs or less during their streak. That included Friday's victory over the Lady Farmers, with Hebron mustering three runs between the third and fourth innings.
The depth of the Lady Hawks' lineup shined with eight hits distributed among six batters. Senior Reagan White and freshman Allie Lovett had two apiece, with White chipping in on a two-run third inning. Hebron got rolling with two outs in the frame, stringing together back-to-back RBI hits by junior Zoe Bowen and White, the latter a double, for a 2-0 advantage.
Lovett led off the fourth inning with a single and found her way home moments later courtesy of an RBI single from sophomore Haley Butker for a three-run lead.
"Everybody has a role on the team and it just comes down to accepting that role and everybody coming in clutch in certain situations," Herndon said. "When you play good teams and you get runners on base, you have to be able to execute when you get those chances because they're going to be limited. Defensively, it takes an almost perfect game, especially with how well (sophomore) Lucy (Crowder) is pitching."
Crowder was dialed in once again on Friday, limiting the Lady Farmers to just one run on three hits while striking out seven batters. Lewisville trimmed its deficit to two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning after an RBI groundout by freshman Kianne Curtin scored sophomore Paislie Allen, who led off the frame with a double.
The Lady Farmers capitalized one inning after a similar opportunity got away from the visiting team. Freshman Kaitlyn Moreno led off the fifth with a double as the first of two base-runners to get on with no outs. But Crowder and the defense held firm, retiring three of the next four batters to get out of the inning unscathed.
"Defensively, I think we were both making the plays we needed to make. The kicker is offense," said Porscha Albert, Lewisville head coach. "I talked to my girls about it and how she has a system that she's working. I think we were trying to pull outside pitches instead of going with them."
The Lady Farmers entered Friday within reach of their own district title, trailing Hebron by one game in the standings after missing the postseason altogether last year. Lewisville finishes the regular season in third place at 9-5 in 6-6A, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
"I'm beyond proud of what they've accomplished," Albert said. "We weren't in this position when I left Lewisville the first time ... and to be back in it this year while beating some really good teams, I'm so proud of them.
"We've told them that from here on out, it's pressure. But the great news is we're one of 64 teams left playing in the state."
The Lady Farmers and Lady Hawks now look ahead to the bi-district round of the playoffs, scheduled to begin Thursday. Hebron will draw Little Elm, which clinched in a playoff berth on Friday, and Lewisville will meet Denton Guyer, the No. 2 seed out of 5-6A, at a time and place to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.