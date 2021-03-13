CARROLLTON — Friday night was a microcosm of the past three weeks for Hebron’s girls soccer team.
The Lady Hawks celebrated senior night by racking up their sixth win in eight matches following a 6-0 victory over visiting Lewisville. Five of those six wins have come by at least three goals, as Hebron continues to flex its firepower with the playoffs right around the corner.
The Lady Hawks showcased as much by scoring three goals within the first eight minutes of the second half on Friday. Senior Matilda Torres saved a ball from going out of bounds that, while midair, was promptly booted into the upper-left corner of the net by sophomore Aryanna Jimison in the 42nd minute for a 3-0 lead.
Moments later, junior Sydney Japic created a one-on-one chance for senior Taylor Cheatham that the forward promptly converted for her second goal of the night. Just over a minute later, Cheatham returned the favor after ripping a cross into the box that Japic finished for a 5-0 lead in just the 47th minute of the match.
“We told them we just needed to build up and possess the ball,” said Robert Vaughn, Hebron head coach. “We felt like it was coming. We told them to bend their runs and stay offsides because [Lewisville] holds such a tight line. We wanted to make sure they bent their runs in and let the outside backs get width, plus allow our midfielders to go inside and attack.”
Goodness, it's an avalanche by Hebron. Three goals within the first 8 minutes of the 2nd half, this one coming on a cross by Taylor Cheatham that's finished by Sydney Japic. 5-0 lead on Lewisville. pic.twitter.com/CIGSXEVodw— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 13, 2021
Senior Kyla McKinney polished off a four-goal half for the Lady Hawks by converting a late one-on-one chance of her own after a pass from senior Mia Martinez.
Hebron was the aggressor from the onset, peppering Lewisville senior keeper Sofia Sandoval and the Lady Farmers’ defense with attempts on goal. Lewisville was up to the test early, turning away a number of potential scoring opportunities behind some timely stops by sophomore Averi Culver and senior Isabel Kovacs.
But even when missing the mark, Hebron remained persistent. All four of the team’s first-half corner kicks, while not amounting to a goal, resulted in a shot on frame. At last, in the 23rd minute, the Lady Hawks broke through on a setup by sophomore Fern Lopez to Cheatham for the night’s first goal. In the 36th minute, moments after Lewisville generated a clean look on net for senior Kara Papadimitrio, the Lady Hawks raced back down the pitch and manufactured a goal from Torres for a 2-0 cushion that held through the first half.
“We have some good players who can score and we’ve been working on finishing,” Vaughn said. “It’s just that cohesiveness — we’re trying to be more dynamic where we can get the defense messed up by forwards rotating in, people switching positions and just being fluid.”
That dynamism has vaulted Hebron squarely in the mix for a playoff spot despite beginning its district schedule at 1-3-1.
Like plenty of teams around the state, the Lady Hawks had an early-season bout with COVID-19 that sidelined four starters and impacted the team’s cohesion on the pitch. There was no masking it in a district as competitive as 6-6A, with Hebron outscored by opponents, 8-5, over its first five conference matches.
“We lost to teams like Plano, Flower Mound and Marcus, and then had a bit of a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting where we sat down and just got to know each other,” Vaughn said. “We did team building for two days, and once we came back from that break, everything gelled. We all got on the same page.”
Vaughn pointed to the stretch immediately after play resumed following last month’s winter storms — a stretch where Hebron played four matches in five days — as a turning point in the team’s performance. Fittingly enough, it began with a 7-0 victory Feb. 22 over the very same Lewisville team that Hebron battled on Friday.
That win sparked the first of four in a row, including a 3-0 shutout of district champion Flower Mound — the Lady Jaguars’ first loss since March 2019.
“Now they believe. Being able to beat a team as great as Flower Mound the way we did, they knew then what they were capable of,” Vaughn said. “When they started believing, everything started gelling and working for us.”
Vaughn hopes it’s enough to will his surging Lady Hawks into the postseason, something that still isn’t a given. Although Friday’s win vaulted Hebron into second place at 7-4-2 and 23 points, the Lady Hawks are still just two points ahead of fifth-place Plano, which has two matches to play versus one for Hebron.
Flower Mound, at 10-1-2 and 32 points, has locked up the 6-6A title, but the district’s other three playoff spots remain up for grabs between the Lady Hawks, Marcus (6-2-4, 22), Coppell (6-3-4, 22) and Plano (6-3-3, 21).
“We still haven’t clinched. It’s that brutal. We have five teams in the area’s top 10 and the reward for making it is playing someone like Prosper, Allen or McKinney Boyd,” Vaughn said. “It’s just incredible. It’s like the SEC over here, but whoever gets out of here is going to be tested. This district is just incredible.”
Vaughn admits that he’s steered clear of combing through tiebreakers and scenarios in play for qualifying for the postseason. With a regular-season finale on deck March 22 against a Plano West side Vaughn called “the most dangerous team in the district,” the focus is squarely on controlling the outcome of that match and that alone.
“I stay away from it. We feel like if we can take care of business then we should be OK,” he said.
Turner girls turn attention to playoffs
The R.L. Turner girls will be plenty rested when the Class 5A playoffs begin on March 25.
The Lady Lions closed the book on a productive regular season on Friday after shutting out Thomas Jefferson 6-0 at Pleasant Grove Stadium.
Turner was paced by two goals from sophomore Naomy Ortalejo, plus goals from sophomore Destiny Ramirez, senior Karla Ramirez, sophomore Sayer Taylor and sophomore Ashley Perez.
Turner, already assured a playoff spot, improved to 13-2-1 in District 11-5A play. The Lady Lions built a sizable cushion for themselves by winning their first nine district matches. Along the way, Turner scored a season sweep of rivals Creekview and Newman Smith.
The Lady Lions have two weeks to rest up for the start of the postseason. They’ll look to build off a 2019 appearance that resulted in just the team’s second area-round appearance since 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.