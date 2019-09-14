KELLER- The Hebron football team returned to the Woodshed on Friday night, grinding out a 21-7 victory over Fossil Ridge. In a bout that was a rematch of last year’s bi-district round, Hebron found enough on offense to win a physical game.
In what was a relatively uneventful evening, the signature moment early in the fourth quarter. With the Hawks holding a 12-7 advantage, a shift in offensive play-calling made all the difference. After abandoning the air attack all together, Hebron put together a four-and-a-half-minute drive that resulted in a 7-yard touchdown by way of senior quarterback Carson Harris. Calling seven consecutive running plays, and opting for an up-tempo style, Hebron gave the Panthers a heavy diet of chunk plays and strong first down gains.
“We went up-tempo there and we grinded it out and were moving the chains. We were sticking with the running game. I would love for us to throw the ball for 400 yards in a game but I am also fine with us grinding it out and winning too,” said Brian Brazil, Hebron head coach. “We have to be able to take advantage of passing opportunities.”
On the game-clinching drive, sophomore Isiah Broadway was on full display. Broadway ripped off three 10-plus-yard carries, one going for 24 yards. That was indicative of his entire night, where he inched his way close to 100 yards.
The passing game was mostly dormant for the Hawks, but it did not seem to have a large effect on the final score. In fact, Hebron’s defense was the main story of the night, coming away with two takeaways. After a first-quarter touchdown from the Panthers, a 1-yard run by Colione Evans, the defense pitched a shutout the rest of the way.
“The defense was strong from start to finish. I was pleased overall,” Brazil said.
Hebron’s signature turnover trash can, that dons the royal blue “H” logo, got plenty of use. With Fossil Ridge driving with a chance to make it a one-possession game with 6:21 in the final frame, defensive back Justin Burton came up with an interception inside the red zone. Burton, playing in coverage close to the Panthers’ sideline, won a battle in the air to wrestle in the Ustin Stohlman pass.
Later on, Carter Norrie got in on the action. With Fossil Ridge backed up inside their own 5-yard line, the senior inside linebacker collapsed onto Stohlman for a safety to bring the score to its final form, 21-7.
“They are always a tough team to play and give us a hard time. We have some things to clean up and the special teams hurt us. They aren’t very good right now. That will come back to really hurt us and we have to get better,” Brazil said.
The Hawks had their problems with extra point attempts. The first point-after attempted resulted in a poor snap and a near-fumble by the holder. Later on, Hebron missed a 37-yard field goal that would have pushed the lead to a two-possession game.
Although it was Harris that authored the exclamation point offensively, Jaylon Lott was the player who found the end zone most frequently. The second back in Hebron’s vaunted rushing tandem, alongside Broadway, Lott found pay dirt twice in the first half. With 28 seconds in the first quarter, Lott scampered in for a 5-yard touchdown. On the ensuing offensive drive, Lott added a 10-yard touchdown run with 7:16 in the second.
The win moves Hebron to 2-1 on the season and will have a chance to clean up some of the errors and passing woes with a bye week on Friday. The Hawks will return to action in Irving on at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 to face Irving Nimitz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.