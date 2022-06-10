Three weeks after longtime head coach Brian Brazil announced his retirement, Hebron has named just the second-ever head coach in its football program's history.
The high school announced on Friday that John Towels III will lead the Hawks going forward. Towels returns to the Metroplex following a two-year run as head coach at Clear Brook, based in Friendswood.
Beforehand, Towels spearheaded the defense over four years as defensive coordinator at Duncanville. During that stretch, the Panthers went 40-3 with Towels helping coach the program to back-to-back appearances in the Class 6A Division I state championship game in 2018 and 2019.
“Coach Towels III is known as a tremendous coach, person and program-leader,” said Cristie Liles, LISD athletic director, in a statement. “Coach Towels III has a history of coaching winning programs and building relationships with his players, staff, parents and community members. His work ethic and reputation are second to none. We are excited about the future of the Hebron football program with coach Towels III leading the way.”
Towels' coaching experience began at Plano East from 2005-08, where he coached defensive backs and served as head coach of the track team.
He inherits a Hebron program that was developed from scratch by Brazil in 1999. Brazil led the Hawks to an undefeated Class 4A Division II state championship in 2005 and qualified for the playoffs 16 times across 22 varsity seasons at Hebron.
He retired with a career record of 152-97 and was named the state's coach of the year in 2005 and district coach of the year six times. On May 20, Brazil was announced as the next senior athletic director at Prestonwood Christian Academy.
