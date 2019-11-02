Carson Harris rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 115 yards and another score to lead Hebron to a 38-14 victory over visiting Lewisville on Friday at Hawk Stadium.
The Hawks (7-2, 5-1) out-gained Lewisville by nearly 300 yards in total offense and took sole possession of second place in a very competitive District 6-6A. Flower Mound Marcus remains in first place in 6-6A and plays at Lewisville (7-2, 4-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Farmers are currently tied for third place with Flower Mound, which defeated Lewisville earlier in the season.
“It may seem as somewhat of an upset, but we felt very prepared heading into the game at home,” said Brian Brazil, Hebron head coach. “Our district is as good as it gets, and Lewisville is a playoff team and loaded with talent.”
Behind the dual-threat quarterback Harris, the Hawks started the game by scoring 21 unanswered points while holding a very potent Lewisville offense to just over 250 yards.
“Our defense often times gets overlooked,” Brazil said. “But tonight, we held a very good Lewisville team in check most of the night.”
On the game’s opening possession, Hebron forced Lewisville to punt and Harris and Co. immediately went to work.
Senior Jaylon Lott threw a 36-yard halfback pass to Donovan Tubbs at the Lewisville 35-yard line, and four plays later, Harris found Tubbs in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown pass. Brayden Beck’s kick put the Hawks in front, 7-0, with 7:51 left in the opening quarter.
Hebron held the Farmers to a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, but Shadwel Nkuba’s 45-yard punt pinned the Hawks at their own 7-yard line. Hebron sustained a 93-yard drive and went up 13-0 on Jeremiah Simon’s 3-yard run at the 3:21 mark of the first quarter.
The Hawks ate up 77 of those yards on two long passes by quarterback Weston Conaway — the first to Harris on a 38-yard strike and then to junior wide receiver Nick Frazier on a 39-yard post route to give Hebron a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line.
Conaway, a 6-foot-4 junior quarterback, led the Hawks in the air with 156 yards and a touchdown. His 64-yard pass to Frazier put Hebron on top, 28-7, at the end of the first half.
Harris’ 15-yard run up the middle increased Hebron’s lead to 35-7 late in the third quarter, and a 26-yard field goal by Beck gave the Hawks an insurmountable 38-7 advantage midway through the final quarter.
Lewisville reduced the deficit to 38-14 when quarterback Taylen Green connected Tony Thomas for a 16-yard touchdown late in the game.
Green threw for 204 yards and a touchdown, while Thomas caught three passes for 38 yards.
Hebron plays at Irving next Friday.
